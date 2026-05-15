IMD Heatwave Alert: Delhi, Rajasthan, UP Temperature Among States Bracing For 43°C+ Temperatures As Extreme Heat Sweeps India

Indias summer is getting really bad. The India Meteorological Department is warning people that it is going to get even hotter in parts of the country. They are talking about the north, west and central India where temperatures can go up to 43°C in the few days. This heat started in some areas. Now it is spreading fast to many states. The weather people are saying that the worst time will be between Sunday and Tuesday.

In places like Delhi and Punjab and also Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat the days are getting very hot. The nights are also warm. There is no rain. This is making the heat even worse. The India Meteorological Department thinks that this heat will continue until week.

The India Meteorological Department has given a warning about the heat until Saturday. They are saying that many parts of northwest and central India will have heatwave conditions from May 16 to May 20. They are especially worried about Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and some parts of Telangana because it is going to be very hot during the day.

The weather forecast also says that it will be dry after Friday, which means there will not be rain or thunderstorms to cool things down.

The area around Delhi is going to be hot up to 43°C by Tuesday. The hot winds and clear skies will make it feel even worse. The India Meteorological Department has already warned people to be careful during the part of the day.

Some cities in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are going to be very hot for the few days. The western part of Rajasthan is going to be the hottest. Some areas might even have severe heatwave conditions from May 17 to May 19. One city in Madhya Pradesh already had temperatures above 46°C and some parts of Uttar Pradesh will also be very hot.

It is not the north that is hot Maharashtra and Gujarat are also very hot. One city in Maharashtra had its May day ever and Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat will be hot all weekend. Some areas are still under heatwave alerts.

The reason it feels so hot is that the winds are dry the skies are clear. There is no rain. At night it is not cooling down which makes it hard for people to get relief. The cities are also getting hotter because of the urban heat island effect.

The India Meteorological Department is advising people to stay out of the sun during the part of the day drink a lot of water and not do too much outside. They are especially worried about people, children and those who are already sick. They are saying that people should drink water or have drinks like lemon water and buttermilk to stay cool.

As for now there is not hope for it to get better. There might be some rain in an areas but most of the country will be hot and dry for the next week. The India Meteorological Department is even saying that it will be hotter than usual, until the end of May.