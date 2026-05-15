Noted Psychiatrist Dr Anand Nadkarni Dies At 68 In Thane, Tributes Pour In

Renowned psychiatrist Dr Anand Nadkarni passed away at the age of 68 in Thane, leaving behind a significant legacy in the field of mental health and psychiatry. For decades Dr Nadkarni was a major figure in the realm of psychological wellness counselling, as well as mental health awareness in Maharashtra, and even now he is still widely admired for that work he did. He was, in truth, a medical professional of real talent, but also a quietly compassionate guide and mentor to the people who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him , including former patients and medical colleagues, social workers and admirers. Very soon after news of his death spread across the state, tributes came in from everywhere, as if too many people suddenly felt the need to say something, before the silence could settle.

Who Was Dr Anand Nadkarni?

Dr Anand Nadkarni evolved over the years into a familiar and trusted voice on emotional wellbeing, stress management and the counseling of families. He was a popular speaker of complex psychology concepts for the common man in books, lectures, TV and public workshops. Many people attributed him with having helped break the taboo on mental health treatment in India when it was not very common to talk about depression, anxiety or emotional trauma. His work was not confined to the hospitals and clinics; he was a widely known public intellectual in Maharashtra.

Dr Anand Nadkarni’s Contributions

Dr Nadkarni was also active in social activities and educational programs on mental wellness, apart from his clinical work. His teachings and motivational sessions inspired a large number of young psychiatrists, counselors and students. His associates frequently said that he was a man who had both scientific knowledge and compassion and humanity. His reach was not limited to literature and media, however, as he also employed communication and storytelling to raise awareness of mental health issues among contemporary society. He had a knack for relating to people of all ages and backgrounds and was particularly popular with families and young children.

How Did Dr Anand Nadkarni Die?

According to Lokmat Times, he died as a result of complications that were followed by a surgery last week. On the death of him condolences were expressed by members of medical establishment, political leaders and citizens of Maharashtra. So many people had their hearts touched by his words of encouragement and wisdom that they shared their experiences with him in their blog posts. His death was mourned by several who called him as a great loss to the mental healthcare sector in India.

Also Read: Who Is Padma Jaiswal? Senior IAS Officer Removed Over Corruption Charges Dating Back To 2007