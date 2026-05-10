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Home > Lifestyle News > Beyond Mahabaleshwar: Discover Maharashtra’s Most Beautiful Hidden Getaways

Beyond Mahabaleshwar: Discover Maharashtra’s Most Beautiful Hidden Getaways

From Chikhaldara to Amboli, Maharashtra is home to several peaceful hill stations offering waterfalls, greenery, cool weather and scenic beauty away from crowded tourist hotspots like Mahabaleshwar. Travellers in 2026 are increasingly choosing offbeat destinations such as Bhandardara, Jawhar and Malshej Ghat for nature, road trips, trekking and relaxing escapes.

Beyond Mahabaleshwar: Discover Maharashtra’s Most Beautiful Hidden Getaways

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-10 18:14 IST

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Beyond Mahabaleshwar: Discover Maharashtra’s Most Beautiful Hidden Getaways

People are going to Mahabaleshwar and other popular hill stations in numbers during the summer and monsoon travel season. This is making many people look for peaceful places to visit in Maharashtra. There are some nice places that are not so well known hidden in the Sahyadri hills and forests. These places have cool weather, waterfalls and lots of greenery. They are also very beautiful. You do not see a lot of traffic and crowds like you do in other tourist places.

Travel experts say that places like Chikhaldara and Amboli and Bhandardara are getting more popular with people who love nature and like to take road trips and go on weekend trips. They want to have experiences and stay away from the crowds. Maharashtra has many of these destinations that are perfect, for people looking for peaceful alternatives

Chikhaldara – Maharashtra’s Hidden Coffee Hill Station

Chikhaldara is in the Amravati district in the Satpura range. It is the hill station in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. This place is surrounded by forests and waterfalls and it has really beautiful valleys. People like to visit Chikhaldara because it’s cool and peaceful. There are also coffee plantations.

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You can do a lot of things in Chikhaldara. You can visit places like Hurricane Point and Devi Point and Bhimkund. There is also the Melghat Tiger Reserve near Chikhaldara. People like to go trekking and camping in Chikhaldara. They also like to see the wildlife. Chikhaldara is not like hill stations near Mumbai and Pune. It is not crowded with tourists. Chikhaldara is still a nice and quiet place. Maharashtra Tourism says that Chikhaldara has a lot of kinds of plants and animals. It also has beautiful views. Some travel experts think that Chikhaldara is one of the places to visit in Maharashtra. They think it is a great place to get away, from the city and enjoy nature.

Amboli – The Misty Paradise of the Sahyadris

Amboli is a nice place in Maharashtras Sindhudurg district close to the Goa border. It is famous for its hills that are covered in fog, its waterfalls and its green plants everywhere. People call Amboli the “Cherrapunji of Maharashtra” because it gets a lot of rain. This makes Amboli a great place for people to visit when it is raining. They want to see how pretty it is when it is cool outside.

Amboli has a lot of places to look at the view dense forests and waterfalls like Amboli Waterfall and Nangarta Falls. People who love nature like Amboli because it has many different kinds of plants and animals you can watch birds and it is very quiet. Amboli is great, for taking pictures walking in the hills and driving slowly through the Western Ghats.

Bhandardara – Lakeside Escape Surrounded by Mountains

Bhandardara in Ahmednagar district is a hill station. It is known for its lakes, waterfalls and mountain views. The Sahyadri ranges surround it. People come here for camping, trekking and staying in nature away from city crowds.

Tourism guides say Bhandardara is a place. It is famous for places like Arthur Lake, Randha Falls and Wilson Dam.

Bhandardara is also popular among adventure travellers. This is because of trekking routes to Kalsubai Peak, the mountain in Maharashtra. Visitors often pick Bhandardara for stargazing, camping by the lake and scenic drives, through the hills.

Jawhar – The ‘Mini Mahabaleshwar’ of Maharashtra

Jawhar is in the Palghar district. It is a hill station in Maharashtra. People do not know about it much as other places. Jawhar is famous for the culture of the people, waterfalls and nice views.

Some people who help others plan their trips call Jawhar the “Mini Mahabaleshwar”. They do this because Jawhar has a climate and is very green.

People who visit Jawhar can see the Dabhosa Waterfall, Hanuman Point and Jai Vilas Palace. Jawhar is also known for the Warli art of the tribal people. Visitors can see a lot of things and learn about the culture. Some people on Reddit say that Jawhar is a peaceful place. They like it because it is isolated and great for trips by car. Jawhar is a place to go if you want to get away, from the crowds of people at other tourist places.

Malshej Ghat – Scenic Roads, Valleys and Waterfalls

Malshej Ghat is a place to visit. It is on the Western Ghats between Mumbai and Pune. Many people go on road trips there. They like the valleys, waterfalls and green hills. The place is great for people who like to trek ride bikes. Enjoy nature. Travel experts say it is especially nice during the season.

The waterfalls are. The valleys are covered in mist. People also like to watch birds and drive through the hills. Malshej Ghat is peaceful with not tourists. It has a beauty that is not spoiled. The landscapes are open making it a great place to relax. Malshej Ghat has things to offer. Malshej Ghat is a destination, for those who love nature.

Why Travellers Are Choosing Offbeat Hill Stations

People who like to travel are looking for places that’re not too crowded in 2026. They want to go to places that’re nice and quiet and have beautiful natural things to see. They also want to stay in places that’re not too expensive. Some experts think that a lot of people are getting tired of going to the old tourist spots because they are too crowded and the traffic is bad. The prices of hotels in these places are also getting too high.

So people are now looking for places to go in Maharashtra. There are some nice places like Chikhaldara, Amboli, Bhandardara, Jawhar and Malshej Ghat that are not too crowded. These places have waterfalls and forests. The weather is really cool. You can also learn about the culture when you visit these places. More and more people are looking for places to go to get away from the city. That is why these hidden places, in Maharashtra are becoming very popular.

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Tags: Amboli waterfallsBhandardara campingChikhaldara hill stationhidden hill stations IndiaJawhar tourismMaharashtra offbeat destinationsMalshej Ghat road trip

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Beyond Mahabaleshwar: Discover Maharashtra’s Most Beautiful Hidden Getaways

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