Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Devdas’ Saree Look Truly Iconic

Alia Bhatt is really making an impression at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with the way she dresses. How she carries herself on the red carpet. She has worn a lot of clothes like a pretty peach outfit with a dupatta and a beautiful saree that shows off Indian fashion to the whole world. People are talking about Alia Bhatt a lot at the festival now.
Alia Bhatt talked to Vogue and said that there is one thing about Cannes fashion that she still remembers. Alia Bhatt said that what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore to the premiere of Devdas is something that she will never forget.
Alia Bhatt thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked amazing in a saree, with traditional jewellery and she said it was a really special and classic look that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore on the red carpet for everyone to see. Alia Bhatt said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchans look at the Cannes Film Festival was iconic and Alia Bhatt still thinks about it.
Why Aishwarya Rais look at the Cannes premiere of Devdas is famous?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went to the Cannes premiere of Devdas wearing a beautiful yellow saree. She had gold jewellery and a classic bindi on. People still talk about how she looked. It is one of the famous fashion moments at Cannes especially for people who love Indian movies.
She walked on the carpet with Shah Rukh Khan and the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They were all showing off culture to the whole world. Even after all these years people still love Aishwarya Rais look because it mixed Indian fashion with old Hollywood style.
Alia Bhatts Cannes look was like Cinderella
Alia Bhatt wore a pretty blue-grey gown to the Cannes carpet. The gown was designed by Daniel Frankel. It had lace details and a fancy shape. People on the internet said she looked like a princess from Disney movies. She wore a mesh choker and diamond earrings and a matching pendant. All these things made her look soft and elegant.
People are talking about L’Oréals Cannes campaign
Before the festival L’Oréal Paris showed pictures of their ambassadors outside Hotel Martinez in Cannes. The campaign had people like Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren and Alia Bhatt.
People noticed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not there. She has been working with L’Oréal for than twenty years. This made people react in ways. Many fans said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a connection, with Cannes and L’Oréal that nobody can match.
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