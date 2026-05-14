Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Devdas’ Saree Look Truly Iconic

Alia Bhatt is really making an impression at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with the way she dresses. How she carries herself on the red carpet. She has worn a lot of clothes like a pretty peach outfit with a dupatta and a beautiful saree that shows off Indian fashion to the whole world. People are talking about Alia Bhatt a lot at the festival now.

Alia Bhatt talked to Vogue and said that there is one thing about Cannes fashion that she still remembers. Alia Bhatt said that what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore to the premiere of Devdas is something that she will never forget.

Alia Bhatt thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked amazing in a saree, with traditional jewellery and she said it was a really special and classic look that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore on the red carpet for everyone to see. Alia Bhatt said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchans look at the Cannes Film Festival was iconic and Alia Bhatt still thinks about it.