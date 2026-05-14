Karuppu Movie First Review Out: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan’s Film Faces Booking Delay? Check Release Date, Story, Cast & Show Timings

Karuppu Movie Release Date: Karuppu movie release which features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, witnessed an unanticipated problem on Thursday May 14, just before its release. The movie’s first day first show screening which was planned for 9 AM had to be canceled which made moviegoers upset. The update arrived just three hours before the movie was set to begin its international theater release. Producer S.R. Prabhu shared the news through a post on X in the early hours of Thursday. He released a statement at 1:17 AM to inform fans that the 9 AM shows of the Karuppu movie had been cancelled because of “unavoidable reasons.” he also expressed his regret to the fans who had been excitedly waiting for the movie’s release.

Karuppu Movie First Review

Suriya and Tirsha Krishnan’s fans are angry after the first show of Karuppu movie got cancelled. Many users are commenting on social media expressing how they are still unclear about the upcoming shows.

One user commented, “#Karuppu – 9AM Shows. No clarity on the upcoming shows as well.. You don’t deserve this @RJ_Balaji..

Even with a delayed release date and the massive political wave, the film had good hype and strong bookings.. It’s really hard to shift the mindset of people towards cinema when they are glued to politics now.. Theatres needed a summer blockbuster, and this film had that potential.. But the entire hype has been messed up now..”

#Karuppu – 9AM Shows..❌ No clarity on the upcoming shows as well..🚶 You don’t deserve this @RJ_Balaji..🫂 Even with a delayed release date and the massive political wave, the film had good hype and strong bookings.. It’s really hard to shift the mindset of people towards… pic.twitter.com/4NOo7Gklp8 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) May 14, 2026







Second users wrote, “#Karuppu – What’s the point of making films in home production(Sister concern companies), if they can’t even release films on time @Suriya_offl @Karthi_Offl?

#Karuppu – What’s the point of making films in home production(Sister concern companies), if they can’t even release films on time @Suriya_offl @Karthi_Offl? INFO – Karuppu’s morning shows in India and late premiere shows in the USA, are cancelled due to last-minute financial… — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) May 13, 2026







INFO – Karuppu’s morning shows in India and late premiere shows in the USA, are cancelled due to last-minute financial hurdles.”

Third user said, “#Karuppu – Huge Potential Successfully Wasted !!Even with strong confidence in the movie, wider release and proper planning are needed to utilise its full potential.”

#Karuppu – Huge Potential Successfully Wasted !! Even with strong confidence in the movie, wider release and proper planning are needed to utilise its full potential.#Suriyapic.twitter.com/ezTL307oJP — CineContent (@1312_sri) May 14, 2026







Fourth user wrote, “#Karuppu review

Positive :

Bike parking time

Snaks time

Sai abhyankar

Negative :

Suriya

Trisha

Balaji

Overall movie : Worst 1st half with naai pee elevation”

#Karuppu review Positive :

Bike parking time

Snaks time

Sai abhyankar Negative :

Suriya

Trisha

Balaji Overall movie : Worst 1st half with naai pee elevation Vijay movies 2nd half !!#KaruppuDisaster — 𝙎𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙒𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙍𝙔 🤍 (@KISSzzzzzzz) May 13, 2026







Fifth user commented, “#Karuppu – Openly said there will be more court room drama, Not Overhyped – You won’t disappoint.’

• #Kanguva – Overhyped, bad screenplay – Bad Response ❌ • #Retro – Promoted as Love & Mass Film, but main plot became the pain behind Laughter – Mixed Response ✅ • #Karuppu – Openly said there will be more court room drama, Not Overhyped – You won’t disappoint 🖤 pic.twitter.com/t2pIomU9Xp — ROX ⚛️ (@suriyaism__) May 12, 2026







Karuppu Movie Release Date

The Tamil-action fantasy film Karuppu was scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2026. Despite high anticipation, early morning shows have been cancelled at the last minute, making fans upset who are waiting to watch the movie eagerly but the film is scheduled for release.

Online reports have connected the disruption to alleged financial problems that relate to the film’s release process. The producers are still mum about the specific reason that caused them to cancel the morning shows. It is still unclear whether later screenings across territories will proceed without interruptions.

Karuppu Movie Cast

RJ Balaji directed the Tamil action drama movie Karuppu which Dream Warrior Pictures is producing. The screenplay has been co-written by RJ Balaji along with Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, T. S. Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar.

Apart from Suriya and Trisha, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and Anagha Maya Ravi in supporting roles. The project functions as Suriya’s second major theatrical release.

Karuppu Movie Story

Karuppu portrays Saravanan, a lawyer dedicated to defending underprivileged communities from a system that abuses its power.

Suriya’s character in the movie takes on the entire system as a “one person army” to defend the people right to practice their faith as government project work will destroy their village’s sacred Karuppusamy temple.

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