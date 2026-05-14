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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up and Chooses Green! Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Gains as Optimism Builds Ahead

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up and Chooses Green! Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Gains as Optimism Builds Ahead

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street opened strongly with Sensex and Nifty extending gains, driven by pharma and metal stocks, upbeat global cues, and improving sentiment, while traders remained alert to volatility and profit-booking risks.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 09:36 IST

Stock Market Today:  Dalal Street walked into Thursday’s session with confidence levels noticeably upgraded. The Sensex climbed to 74,997.45, up 388.48 points or 0.52 percent, while the Nifty 50 comfortably cruised past 23,560, gaining 147.45 points or 0.63 percent. After hinting at a positive start in pre-open trade, the market wasted little time turning optimism into action. Pharma and metal stocks did most of the heavy lifting, while investors happily followed global cues that looked far less scary than earlier this week. That said, traders are still keeping one eye on the rally and the other on possible profit-booking, because on Dalal Street, confidence and caution usually travel together.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (13 May, 2026)

Stock Market Pre-Opening

  • Sensex: 74,947.12 338.14 points (0.45%) at 09:09 am pre-open
  • Nifty 50: 23,530.25 117.65 points (0.50%) in pre-open trade

Markets in pre opening, with a positive bias as Sensex and Nifty gained in pre-open trade, tracking upbeat sentiment, selective buying, and supportive global cues, signaling cautious optimism ahead of the session.

      Stock Market Opening Bell

      • Sensex: 74,997.45 388.48 (0.52%)
      • Nifty 50: 23,560.05 147.45 (0.63%)

      Markets opened higher as Sensex and Nifty extended gains, tracking positive sentiment, steady buying in select stocks, supportive global cues, reflecting cautious optimism despite ongoing volatility across sectors today overall

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        • Top Losers (Nifty):
        • Top Gainers (Nifty):

        Stocks To Watch Today

        • JSW Steel
        • HAL
        • IRFC
        • Muthoot Finance
        • Tata Motors
        • Vishal Mega Mart
        • Bharti Airtel
        • Bharti Hexacom
        • Zydus Lifesciences
        • NBCC India
        • Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
        • Maruti Suzuki

          Read More: Stocks To Watch Today On May 14, 2026: Tata Motors, HAL, Bharti Airtel, Oil India, Zydus, Voltas, IRFC And More In Focus On Dalal Street

          Stock Market On Wednesday

          Dalal Street edges higher in a selective grind while Wall Street keeps the global party slightly upbeat

          Indian markets wrapped up the session in a “mildly green, don’t get too excited” mood, with Sensex up 49.74 points at 74,608.98 and Nifty adding 33.05 points to 23,412.60. The gains were picky-Asian Paints, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports did the lifting, while M&M, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra quietly pulled the brakes.

          Globally, Wall Street kept the party music on: S&P 500 hit a fresh record, Nasdaq jumped over 1%, while Dow Jones took a small breather. Net-net, investors are in that classic phase-hopeful but cautious, buying dips but still checking exits. Volatility isn’t gone, just politely sitting in the corner.

          (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

          Also Read: Can You Guess How Massive The Reliance Jio IPO really Is? Big Numbers, Bigger Buzz…

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          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up and Chooses Green! Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Gains as Optimism Builds Ahead
          Tags: Dalal Streethome-hero-pos-4indian stock marketMarket Opening BellNifty 50 todaySensex gainssensex todaystock market newsstock market todaytop gainertop loser

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          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up and Chooses Green! Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Gains as Optimism Builds Ahead
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          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up and Chooses Green! Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Gains as Optimism Builds Ahead
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