Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up and Chooses Green! Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Gains as Optimism Builds Ahead

Markets in pre opening, with a positive bias as Sensex and Nifty gained in pre-open trade, tracking upbeat sentiment, selective buying, and supportive global cues, signaling cautious optimism ahead of the session.

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street walked into Thursday’s session with confidence levels noticeably upgraded. The Sensex climbed to 74,997.45, up 388.48 points or 0.52 percent, while the Nifty 50 comfortably cruised past 23,560, gaining 147.45 points or 0.63 percent. After hinting at a positive start in pre-open trade, the market wasted little time turning optimism into action. Pharma and metal stocks did most of the heavy lifting, while investors happily followed global cues that looked far less scary than earlier this week. That said, traders are still keeping one eye on the rally and the other on possible profit-booking, because on Dalal Street, confidence and caution usually travel together.

Stocks To Watch Today

JSW Steel

HAL

IRFC

Muthoot Finance

Tata Motors

Vishal Mega Mart

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Hexacom

Zydus Lifesciences

NBCC India

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Maruti Suzuki

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today On May 14, 2026: Tata Motors, HAL, Bharti Airtel, Oil India, Zydus, Voltas, IRFC And More In Focus On Dalal Street

Stock Market On Wednesday

Dalal Street edges higher in a selective grind while Wall Street keeps the global party slightly upbeat

Indian markets wrapped up the session in a “mildly green, don’t get too excited” mood, with Sensex up 49.74 points at 74,608.98 and Nifty adding 33.05 points to 23,412.60. The gains were picky-Asian Paints, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports did the lifting, while M&M, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra quietly pulled the brakes.

Globally, Wall Street kept the party music on: S&P 500 hit a fresh record, Nasdaq jumped over 1%, while Dow Jones took a small breather. Net-net, investors are in that classic phase-hopeful but cautious, buying dips but still checking exits. Volatility isn’t gone, just politely sitting in the corner.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

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