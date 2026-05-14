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Home > World News > India And Maldives Reassess Bilateral Ties In Meeting Between EAM Jaishankar And FM Iruthisham Adam

India And Maldives Reassess Bilateral Ties In Meeting Between EAM Jaishankar And FM Iruthisham Adam

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam during her first official visit to India. Both leaders discussed cooperation between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam during her first official visit to India. Both leaders discussed cooperation between the two countries. Photo: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam during her first official visit to India. Both leaders discussed cooperation between the two countries. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 06:00 IST

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam during her first official visit to India. Both leaders discussed cooperation between the two countries.

Sharing the details in a post on X, EAM underscored India’s commitment to the progress of Maldives and said, “Good to meet FM Iruthisham Adam of Maldives @IruthishamAdam on her first official visit to India. Underlined our Neighbourhood First policy and reviewed our bilateral cooperation. Reiterated India’s commitment to Maldives’ progress and development.”

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2054556038767235103?s=20

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In a post on X, FM Adam said that during the bilateral meeting, discussions were held to strengthen the close ties, the people-to-people contact and the longstanding India-Maldives partnership.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to work closely on issues of mutual importance to enhance our relations . The ‘Maldives First’ Foreign Policy complements India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy, fostering shared priorities and strengthening cooperation between our two countries”, she wrote on X.

https://x.com/IruthishamAdam/status/2054572186057502829?s=20

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam and reaffirmed the strong and special partnership shared by India and the Maldives as both nations mark 60 years of diplomatic ties.
In a post on X, Goyal said that the discussions focused on expediting negotiations for the India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement, advancing the Bilateral Investment Treaty, promoting trade settlements in local currencies, and deepening cooperation across tourism, digital payments, and business-to-business linkages.

“Had a productive meeting with H.E. Ms. @IruthishamAdam, Foreign Minister of Maldives, and reaffirmed the strong and special partnership shared by India and the Maldives as both nations mark 60 years of diplomatic ties. Our discussions focused on expediting negotiations for the India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement, advancing the Bilateral Investment Treaty, promoting trade settlements in local currencies, and deepening cooperation across tourism, digital payments, and business-to-business linkages,” he said.

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2054603226193043959?s=20

In a post on X, FM Adam underlined how India and Maldives are working together to boost trade and enhance business-to-business engagement between the two countries.

https://x.com/IruthishamAdam/status/2054622350084317601?s=20

“Reaffirmed the strong and special partnership between the Maldives and India as we observe the 60 years of diplomatic relations at my meeting with the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, @PiyushGoyal this evening.

We agreed to fast track the negotiations between the Maldives and India on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), advancing the Bilateral Investment Treaty, developing trade and currency settlements, digitalization. The importance of working together to boost trade and enhance business-to-business engagement between our two countries was underlined,” the Maldives Foreign Minister said.

India and the Maldives have longstanding ties. The Ministry of External Affairs noted in an earlier statement how the two countries share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links steeped in antiquity.

The relations have been close, cordial and multi-dimensional. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Iran Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi Says US Not Engaged in Serious Diplomacy

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India And Maldives Reassess Bilateral Ties In Meeting Between EAM Jaishankar And FM Iruthisham Adam
Tags: cooperation between the two countriesexternal affairs ministerIruthisham AdamMaldives Foreign Ministerofficial-visit

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India And Maldives Reassess Bilateral Ties In Meeting Between EAM Jaishankar And FM Iruthisham Adam

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India And Maldives Reassess Bilateral Ties In Meeting Between EAM Jaishankar And FM Iruthisham Adam
India And Maldives Reassess Bilateral Ties In Meeting Between EAM Jaishankar And FM Iruthisham Adam
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