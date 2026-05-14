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Home > World News > Iran Issues Warning Over ‘Ties With Israel’ Following Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Claim

Iran Issues Warning Over ‘Ties With Israel’ Following Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Claim

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reacted after reports claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited the United Arab Emirates during Operation Roaring Lion. However, the UAE strongly denied the reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reacted after reports claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited the United Arab Emirates during Operation Roaring Lion. However, the UAE strongly denied the reports. Photo: AFP News/ AI Generated
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reacted after reports claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited the United Arab Emirates during Operation Roaring Lion. However, the UAE strongly denied the reports. Photo: AFP News/ AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 05:12 IST

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reacted after reports claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited the United Arab Emirates during Operation Roaring Lion. However, the UAE strongly denied the reports.

In a post on X, Araghchi said that Netanyahu’s message revealed what was conveyed by Iran’s security services to the leadership and said that those colluding with Israel will be held to account.

“Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran’s security services long ago conveyed to our leadership. Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so: unforgivable. Those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account”, the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

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His remarks come after the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday that PM Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates in the midst of the Israeli military operations against Iran and met President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Prime Minister’s Office Statement: In the midst of Operation Roaring Lion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. This visit has led to a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the UAE”, the posts said.

The Times of Israel reported that earlier this week, citing senior US officials who confirmed that Israel sent an Iron Dome battery and soldiers to operate it to the UAE during the war with Iran.

In addition, Mossad chief David Barnea visited the UAE at least twice during the conflict with Iran in order to coordinate on the conflict, according to Arab officials and a source familiar with the matter who told The Wall Street Journal.The
Times of Israel said that the two countries also reportedly coordinated an attack on a major Iranian petrochemical site.
Shortly after the announcement by the Israeli PMO, the UAE denied reports regarding the visit of the Israeli PM or of receiving any Israeli military delegation.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically denied the reports, saying, “The UAE reaffirms that its relations with Israel are public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords, and are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements. Accordingly, any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Haj At Risk? Pakistan Prepares Emergency Airlift Plan If US-Iran War Resumes

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Iran Issues Warning Over ‘Ties With Israel’ Following Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Claim
Tags: abbas araghchibenjamin netanyahuIranian Foreign MinisterIsraeli Prime MinisterOperation Roaring LionUnited Arab Emirates

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Iran Issues Warning Over ‘Ties With Israel’ Following Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Claim

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Iran Issues Warning Over ‘Ties With Israel’ Following Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Claim
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