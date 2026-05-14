Bomb Scare In Pune: IED-Like Object Found Near Hospital. What Happened Next

On Wednesday evening, panic spread in parts of Pune, after a suspicious bomb-like object was found near a hospital in the Hadapsar area. The discovery led to a major police operation, with the bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the spot.











Suspicious Object Found in Hadapsar Parking Area

According to initial reports, the suspicious object was found in the parking area of Kamdhenu Society near the Kamdhenu Status locality in Hadapsar.



Residents informed the police after spotting an unattended object in the parking lot, causing panic in the area. Soon after getting the information, police teams and the bomb detection and disposal squad reached the spot and sealed off the area.



Bomb Detection Squad Examines Suspicious Device

Officials said the suspicious object was being checked to find out whether it was an explosive device.



Police Launch Investigation Into Suspicious Object

Police have also started an investigation to find out who kept the object in the parking area and what the motive may have been.

Security in the locality was increased as authorities carried out safety checks in and around the area.

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