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Home > Business News > Uber Partners With Adani Group For Its First Data Centre Project In India

Uber Partners With Adani Group For Its First Data Centre Project In India

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced a new partnership with Adani Group to launch Uber’s first India-based data centre amid the company’s India expansion push.

Ube CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi (Left) with Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Asani (Right) (Photo-X/ @dkhos)
Ube CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi (Left) with Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Asani (Right) (Photo-X/ @dkhos)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 21:25 IST

Ride-hailing giant Uber has partnered with Adani Group to set up its first-ever data centre in India, marking a major step in expanding the company’s technology and innovation presence in the country.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced the development on social media after meeting Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Calling India an emerging global innovation hub for Uber, Khosrowshahi said the new data centre partnership with the Adani Group will help the company test and deploy advanced technologies in the country while strengthening their existing collaboration.

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“Ready later this year, this investment will help us build at scale – from India, for the world,” he added.

Uber Bets Big On India’s Tech Growth

The announcement comes during Khosrowshahi’s ongoing visit to India.

Earlier, in October, Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, partnered with Google to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus and green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Google’s proposed AI hub in Visakhapatnam will involve an estimated investment of around USD 15 billion over five years (2026-2030), including gigawatt-scale data centre operations backed by subsea cable connectivity and clean energy infrastructure to support advanced AI workloads in India.

The project is being developed in collaboration with ecosystem partners, including AdaniConneX and Airtel.

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Google’s Massive AI Hub Planned In Andhra Pradesh

The AI hub will feature purpose-built AI data centre infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, aimed at significantly enhancing India’s compute capacity and accelerating the country’s AI capabilities.

The project also aligns with the company’s sustainability commitments and includes co-investment in transmission infrastructure, clean energy generation and energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh. Besides supporting the data centre’s operations, the initiative is expected to strengthen the resilience and capacity of India’s power grid. 

(With Inputs from ANI)

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Uber Partners With Adani Group For Its First Data Centre Project In India

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Uber Partners With Adani Group For Its First Data Centre Project In India
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