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Home > Entertainment News > Santhanam’s ‘Love Bite’ Goes on Floors: Aparna Das Joins Horror-Comedy, Zombie Rumours Spark Buzz

Santhanam’s ‘Love Bite’ Goes on Floors: Aparna Das Joins Horror-Comedy, Zombie Rumours Spark Buzz

Santhanam’s ‘Love Bite’ begins production with Aparna Das joining the horror-comedy cast. Directed by Selvin Raj Xavier, the film hints at a zombie-themed storyline and continues Santhanam’s strong run in the genre.

Santhanam’s ‘Love Bite’ Goes on Floors: Aparna Das Joins Horror-Comedy, Zombie Rumours Spark Buzz
Santhanam’s ‘Love Bite’ Goes on Floors: Aparna Das Joins Horror-Comedy, Zombie Rumours Spark Buzz

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 21:17 IST

Love Bite has officially gone on floors, marking the next big horror-comedy collaboration featuring Santhanam in the lead. The project was announced recently and has already started production with a traditional pooja ceremony. Directed by Selvin Raj Xavier, the film has generated early buzz for its mix of humour and supernatural themes. Fans who followed Santhanam’s recent run in the genre are treating this as a continuation of his horror-comedy phase. The announcement video and first look have added to the curiosity, especially with its eerie visual tone and comic undertone. The film is being positioned as a mass entertainer with a strong genre blend.

Santhanam’s Next Horror-Comedy Takes Off

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The makers have confirmed that Aparna Das will play the female lead opposite Santhanam. The cast also includes VTV Ganesh, Anandaraj, Rajendran, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, Adithya Kathir, Muthukumar, Nirosha, and Kalki Raja, bringing together a wide mix of established comedy and character actors. Aparna Das’s addition has added fresh interest to the project, especially among younger audiences. The ensemble is expected to support a fast-paced narrative built around horror elements and situational comedy. The team hopes to balance jump scares with humour-driven sequences.

Zombie Hints and Goosebumps-Style Visuals

The first look poster of ‘Love Bite’ has been making waves on the internet due to its neon-inspired design and eerie vibe. Many viewers have likened the tone and visuals to those of the popular horror fantasy, such as the ‘Goosebumps’ style aesthetic. The depiction of tombstones and resurrected bodies has also led to speculation that zombies might play a role in the storyline. The makers have not confirmed the plot details but the visual clues point towards a horror-comedy with undead elements at its core. The promotional material has already helped the film gain traction on social media as fans are trying to decode hidden clues from the poster and teaser visuals.

Technical Team and Genre Expectations. On the technical front, the film has Yuva as the cinematographer and Pradeep E Ragav as the editor. The music composer has not been announced yet, but expectations remain high given the genre’s dependence on background score and sound design. Industry observers believe ‘Love Bite’ could continue Santhanam’s successful streak in horror-comedy films, a space where he has recently found strong audience response. The blend of supernatural storytelling and comedy timing is expected to be the film’s main strength.

Santhanam’s Busy Film Line-Up Ahead

Beyond ‘Love Bite’, Santhanam is juggling multiple upcoming projects across genres. He is expected to work next on an untitled time-loop thriller directed by debutant Sudhaman Krishna, a concept that has already created curiosity among fans. He will also be seen in an important role in STR 51, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Silambarasan. Santhanam is presently busy in one of the busiest phases of his career with projects across comedy, horror, and experimental storytelling.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai vs Alia Bhatt at Cannes: Internet Digs Up Old Videos to Say Different is Clear | Watch

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Santhanam’s ‘Love Bite’ Goes on Floors: Aparna Das Joins Horror-Comedy, Zombie Rumours Spark Buzz
Tags: Aparna Dasentertainment newshorror comedyindian filmsLove Bitemovie newsSanthanamSelvin Raj XavierSTR 51Tamil cinematollywood

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Santhanam’s ‘Love Bite’ Goes on Floors: Aparna Das Joins Horror-Comedy, Zombie Rumours Spark Buzz

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Santhanam’s ‘Love Bite’ Goes on Floors: Aparna Das Joins Horror-Comedy, Zombie Rumours Spark Buzz
Santhanam’s ‘Love Bite’ Goes on Floors: Aparna Das Joins Horror-Comedy, Zombie Rumours Spark Buzz
Santhanam’s ‘Love Bite’ Goes on Floors: Aparna Das Joins Horror-Comedy, Zombie Rumours Spark Buzz
Santhanam’s ‘Love Bite’ Goes on Floors: Aparna Das Joins Horror-Comedy, Zombie Rumours Spark Buzz

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