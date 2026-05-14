Stock Market Outlook Today, May 14: Will Sensex and Nifty Hold Recovery, or Will Crude Oil Pressure Trigger Fresh Selling?

Dalal Street enters Thursday’s session caught between recovery hopes, crude oil worries and rising market volatility. Will Dalal Street find some equilibrium today, May 14, or are markets ready for more choppy trade before the weekend? That’s the big question facing traders today after benchmark indices gave back most of their intraday recovery in the last hour of trading on Wednesday.

Though the Sensex and Nifty recovered from four days of slumps with minor gains, market sentiment on the Street is still cautious. The rise in crude prices, selling from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), rupee woes, and high volatility have frayed traders’ nerves.

Simultaneously, a strong earnings-heavy session and mildly positive Gift Nifty signals are not allowing the bears to take complete control – at least for now.

Nifty gift starts positive, but traders remain cautious

The Gift Nifty was trading in the positive zone in early trade on Thursday, indicating a slightly positive opening for the Indian equities. Gift Nifty was trading around 23,552 after hitting an intraday high of 23,590.50 earlier in the session at 6:54 am.

The signals are that traders may try for another recovery bounce at the opening bell. But analysts say markets remain vulnerable to sharp swings given global macro uncertainty and high crude oil prices.

Sensex, Nifty end higher – but late selling worries

Wednesday’s session was another roller coaster ride for Dalal Street.

Market benchmark indices saw a shrewd intraday recovery but ran out of gas in the final hour with profit-taking at elevated levels. The BSE Sensex ended higher by 49.74 points at 74,608.98, while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 33.05 points at 23,412.60.

The difference between the days high and low in the Sensex was more than 1000 points, reflecting the nervous undertone that is being seen in the markets currently.

Investors showed buying interest in metal, energy, and some consumer stocks, while IT and auto counters capped the upside.

Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro gained on the Sensex.

Top losers included the shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Tech Mahindra.

Markets fret over crude oil, weak rupee, FII sell-off

The biggest worry for Dalal Street is the surge in crude oil prices.

High crude oil prices would mean that inflation concerns may escalate, India’s import bill might increase and it would also put pressure on the rupee. In addition to that, the overall market sentiment still looks weak as the FIIs continue to exit Indian equities.

The India VIX also rose above the 19 level, indicating that market participants are expecting the markets to be more volatile in the short term.

Market mavens are of the view that investors are watching the developments related to world politics and trade in order to invest with conviction.

Nifty outlook: Will the bulls stand by the 23,000-23,200 range?

The Nifty closed a high-wave candlestick pattern with a lower high and a lower low, which means the market is in a consolidation and uncertainty situation.

According to the Bajaj Broking Research, Nifty is likely to find key support in the range of 23,000-23,200, as reported by Good Returns.

An upward movement beyond 23,800 may signal a decline in selling pressure. In case Nifty slips below the support zone, traders may experience a fresh phase of decline in the short term.

Bank Nifty view turns bearish

Bank Nifty continued to show weakness.

The banking index closed at around 53450 and has faced pressure for four consecutive sessions. The analyst noted that the index has broken below its three-week range of 54,200-56,500.

Bias remains negative below the 54,400 zone, and further weakness can drag Bank Nifty towards the 52,700-52,400 levels, said Bajaj Broking Research, as reported by Good Returns.

Asian markets mixed before US-China meeting

Asian markets were mixed on Thursday as investors looked for clues ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The talks are expected to focus mainly on global trade tensions and broader economic cooperation between the world’s two largest economies.

Japan’s Nikkei was higher while South Korean markets were mixed in early trade, adding to the cautious global setup ahead of the Indian market open.

What are traders watching today?

Here’s what market participants need to watch for Thursday’s trade:

Crude oil price action

Rupee movement against USD FII and DII activity

Nifty trend before the opening bell

Sectoral earnings responses

Nifty support: 23,000-23,200

Bank Nifty resistance around 54,400

At the moment, Dalal Street seems caught between hopes of a recovery and macro concerns – and today’s session could decide which side will gain control next.

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today On May 14, 2026: Tata Motors, HAL, Bharti Airtel, Oil India, Zydus, Voltas, IRFC And More In Focus On Dalal Street

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)