Beware! Is ChatGPT Leaking Your Data To Meta, Google? New Lawsuit Makes Shocking Claim

A California based resident has sued the popular AI firm OpenAI for allegedly sharing users’ ChatGPT queries and personal information with other US based tech giants like Meta and Google via online tracking technology. The resident has alleged that OpenAI embedded Facebook Pixel and Google Analytics tracking codes on its ChatGPT website that automatically transmitted users’ queries and identifying information to the tech giants without consent.



What Is the Case About?



The complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. What makes this case stand out is that it is one of the first of its kind filed in federal court, directly challenging how an AI chatbot handled the private information its users shared with it.

Think about it this way. Every time someone typed a personal question into ChatGPT, whether it was about a health scare, a financial worry or a relationship problem, that information may have silently traveled to Facebook and Google. The user had no idea this was happening and never agreed to it.

The person leading the charge is Saje Lim, a California resident who wants the court to recognise this as a class action lawsuit. That would mean thousands of other ChatGPT users who were affected could also come forward and be part of the case.



What Are Tracking Pixels and Why Do They Matter?



A tracking pixel is a tiny, invisible piece of code quietly sitting on a website. Most people have never heard of it, and that is exactly the point. When a user browses a website, the pixel wakes up, collects information about what the user is doing and sends it straight back to companies like Meta or Google.

Businesses use these tools all the time to understand how people move around their websites. For a clothing brand or an online store, that makes some sense. But ChatGPT is a very different kind of platform. People do not go there to shop. They go there to ask questions they might not feel comfortable asking anyone else. Questions about their health, their legal troubles, their relationships and their money.

That is the core of the problem here. If tracking codes were quietly picking up those private conversations and passing them to advertising giants, the trust people placed in that platform was being broken without their knowledge.



A Growing Concern for AI Privacy



This lawsuit is not happening in isolation. It is part of a much bigger and louder conversation going on around the world about who really owns the data you share with AI tools.

As more people rely on AI for everyday things, the question of where their data goes is becoming harder to ignore. Research from similar cases has found that people tend to open up to AI chatbots in ways they would not with another person. They discuss things like personal relationships, identity and emotional struggles. That level of trust makes any misuse of that data feel like a deeper kind of betrayal.



What Could Happen Next?



If the court gives this case class action status, a large number of ChatGPT users could be eligible to seek compensation. But beyond the money, a ruling against OpenAI could send a strong message to the entire AI industry. It could push companies to be upfront about what data they collect, how long they keep it and who they pass it on to.

Legal experts believe that if cases like this succeed, AI companies will have little choice but to offer clearer consent options and tighter data limits. Ironically, that could end up being good for business too, since users who feel safe are more likely to trust and keep using a platform.

For now, OpenAI has not made any public statement about this specific complaint. The case is still in its early stages. But for the millions of people who chat with ChatGPT every day, this lawsuit is a quiet reminder that what feels like a private conversation may not always stay that way.



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