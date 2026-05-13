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Home > Tech and Auto News > Mahindra April 2026 Sales Report: Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, BE6 – Which Is Top Selling Car?

Mahindra April 2026 Sales Report: Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, BE6 – Which Is Top Selling Car?

Mahindra & Mahindra reported 14% growth in April 2026 total vehicle sales at 94,627 units, driven by strong SUV and tractor demand.

Mahindra April 2026 sales
Mahindra April 2026 sales

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 16:18 IST

Mahindra Auto sells 56,331 SUVs, an 8% increase year on year, and total volumes of 94,627, a 14% increase in April 2026. In a news release issued Friday, the automaker noted a strong start to the new fiscal year in both its automotive and agricultural equipment sectors. 

Within the domestic utility vehicle segment, the company moved 56,331 units, while the total volume for the month included domestic commercial vehicle sales of 23,427 units and strong growth in the three-wheeler category. 

“The year 2027 has begun on a positive note in April by achieving SUV sales of 56331 units, a growth of 8 per cent and total vehicle sales of 94627 units, a 14 per cent growth over the same month last year,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the Automotive Division at M&M Ltd., stated. 

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The momentum extended to the agricultural sector, where the Farm Equipment Business recorded significant double-digit gains. Mahindra sold 46,404 tractors in the domestic market during April 2026, compared to 38,516 units in the same month of the previous year, marking a 20 per cent increase. 

Total tractor sales, including exports of 2,007 units, reached 48,411 vehicles. This performance occurred despite a shift in the festive calendar that moved religious observances out of the reporting period. 

Veejay Nakra, President of the Farm Equipment Business at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We have sold 46,404 tractors in the domestic market during April 2026 registering a growth of 20 per cent over last year. This strong performance was delivered despite the absence of Chaitra Navratri in April this year, unlike last year when April included seven Navratri days. In the export markets, we have sold 2,007 tractors, a growth of 30 per cent over last year.” 

The company’s heavy commercial vehicle interests, encompassing the Trucks and Buses business through its MTBD and SML divisions, also saw an upward trend. Combined sales for vehicles exceeding 3.5 tonnes reached 3,011 units, representing an 11 per cent year-on-year increase. 

While passenger-carrying commercial vehicles grew by 14 per cent, cargo vehicles saw a more modest rise of 8 per cent during the month. 

Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman of SML and President of multiple M&M divisions, stated, “The CV industry experienced moderation in April due to the fiscal year transition, inflationary pressures, and heightened geo-political uncertainties. We continue to closely monitor supply chain risks and elevated input costs, which could impact demand in the coming months”.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Selects Six Startups To Develop AI & Tech-Driven Solutions, Enhancing Safety, Productivity, And Customer Engagement

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Mahindra April 2026 Sales Report: Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, BE6 – Which Is Top Selling Car?
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Mahindra April 2026 Sales Report: Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, BE6 – Which Is Top Selling Car?

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Mahindra April 2026 Sales Report: Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, BE6 – Which Is Top Selling Car?
Mahindra April 2026 Sales Report: Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, BE6 – Which Is Top Selling Car?
Mahindra April 2026 Sales Report: Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, BE6 – Which Is Top Selling Car?
Mahindra April 2026 Sales Report: Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, BE6 – Which Is Top Selling Car?

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