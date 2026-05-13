CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out at results.cbse.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage and Full Toppers List

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on 13 May 2026. The overall second-year pass percentage was 85.20 per cent. Even though the board hasn’t released the topper list this year, the names of the toppers of schools across the country are being announced after the results. Since 2020, CBSE has not been publishing official topper lists or merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition among students. Schools, however, are promoting the names of students who have performed well in the board exams. More than 94,000 students got more than 90 per cent marks in the examinations this year, while more than 17,000 candidates obtained more than 95 per cent marks in the Class 12 board examinations.

Why did CBSE not release an official toppers list

CBSE does not want to publish an official topper list to lower the pressure on students and discourage unhealthy competition among kids. The board believes that creating a non-competitive environment in schools promotes a healthy academic culture. Moreover, it is believed that not making such lists will help students learn better. However, institutions in the country have begun announcing the list of students who got excellent marks in the examinations on websites and social media.

How many students scored above 90 percent

As per official data, a total of 94,028 students secured marks of 90 percent or more in the Class 12 examinations. This percentage of students who scored good marks was 5.32 percent of all the candidates who passed the exam. In addition, 17,113 students scored more than the 95 percentage marks in the Class 12 examinations that year. That represented 0.97 percent of all the candidates who passed the exams.

Which regions performed best in the CBSE 12th result 2026

Trivandrum has emerged as the best-performing zone in the CBSE region, with a pass percentage of 95.62 per cent. Other good-performing zones in CBSE are Chennai and Bengaluru, with pass percentages of more than 93 per cent.

Top-performing zones in the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 are:

Trivandrum – 95.62 percent

Chennai – 93.84 percent

Bengaluru – 93.19 percent

Vijayawada – 92.77 percent

Delhi West – 92.34 percent

Delhi East – 91.73 percent

Ahmedabad – 90.60 percent

The performances reflect the overall strong academic performances of the southern zones and the zones of Delhi.

How Did Girls and Boys Perform in CBSE 12th Exams

Girls outperformed boys for the second time in these CBSE Class 12 exams. Girls had a pass percentage of 88.86 percent while boys had a pass percentage of 82.13 percent. Transgender got 100 percent for the second consecutive year. The gender-wise performance shows a difference of 6.73 percentage points between girls and boys this year.

How Many Students Appeared for CBSE 12th Exams 2026

According to CBSE, about 18.57 lakh students had registered for Class 12 board exams this year. Among them, over 17.68 lakh students appeared for the examination, and 15 lakh candidates passed with flying colours. The examinations were held across India and abroad by following strict guidelines and evaluation procedures.

What Happens After CBSE Result 2026

Soon after the announcement of results students will be applying for undergraduate admission, entrance examinations, scholarships and counselling processes according to their streams and career preferences. CBSE is also likely to activate the Online Scrutiny Mechanism (OSM) portal very soon for students who want the verification of marks, photocopies of their answer sheets or re-evaluation. While schools are releasing names of their best performers separately, the approach is to celebrate academic achievements in a balanced and less competitive manner in the examination sphere.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check Official Portals; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet