CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check Official Portals; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its website very soon. More than 18 lakh students who took the board exams can now check results on the official website of CBSE.

Which official websites to download results

What login credentials are required to download marksheet

Students can download the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 in the online mode. They can also check the score sheet of cbse.gov.in on the official website. For downloading the result, students have to enter the following data: Roll number

Date of birth

Admit card ID

School number This information needs to be entered in the accurate mode, as in the admit card, so that the mark sheet can be evaluated and downloaded.

Where to check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their results on the CBSE websites, like cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. On the day of the results, these websites are very slow because of heavy traffic. So students should keep websites open to avoid delays.

How to check the CBSE 12th Result 2026 online

To check the result students should

Visit the CBSE results website

Then they should click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.

Next, they should enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

After that they should click on ‘submit’

Verify their result.

Students should also download their results. Save a copy for future use. How to download the CBSE marksheet through DigiLocker

How students can check their results through digilocker

The CBSE also gives marksheets through DigiLocker.

To download it, students should

Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Open the app.

Then they should use their number to log in or register.

Thereafter, they should enter their CBSE details, such as their roll number and school number.

Then they should go to the Issued Documents.

Download their CBSE Class 12 marksheet.

This digital marksheet is valid for college admissions and other official purposes.

What happens after the CBSE 12th Result 2026

If students are not happy with their marks, they can apply for verification of their marks or for a photocopy of their answer sheets. They can also apply for the re-evaluation of questions. Students should know that re-evaluation is only allowed for theory papers. They have to pay a fee for each question. After re-evaluation the final result will be considered final.

Why is CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 important for students

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is important for students, as it will determine their future academic and career paths. The result is one of the admission criteria in the universities and colleges for undergraduate courses in India and overseas. As the admission procedure and other competitive examinations are closely associated with the board results, it is important for the students to closely monitor their marksheets and plan their future accordingly.

Also Read: PSEB 10th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps