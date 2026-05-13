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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scorecard on DigiLocker and UMANG App

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scorecard on DigiLocker and UMANG App

The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the class 12 results soon on its official website.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 13:33 IST

The CBSE Result 2026 is going to be released on the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education soon. In addition to the official websites, students will also be able to retrieve their digital scorecards from DigiLocker and the UMANG application. It will be much easier for the students to get the results even if the websites are experiencing a massive traffic load. Lakhs of students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exams are eagerly waiting to know about the results. To avoid the problem of a slow server, the board has allowed candidates to download their provisional certificates and marksheets on several digital platforms.

Candidates should have the roll number, school number, admit card ID, and login credentials handy when they go online to get their CBSE 12th results.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Once the results of the CBSE Class 12 results are declared. Students can download their digital mark sheet and certification from DigiLocker.

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Candidates have to do the following:

  • Go to the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app
  • Now login with the mobile number or the Aadhaar-linked credentials
  • Click on CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
  • Enter the roll number, school code, and other details
  • Click on submit to get the marksheet
  • Save the downloaded digital copy

A digital marksheet from DigiLocker is valid for all admissions and official verifications.

How to Download CBSE Scorecard on UMANG App

The UMANG application can also be used for students to check and download their CBSE Class 12 results online. The app is usually the go-to platform in results season to avoid website traffic.

Here’s how students can check scores in UMANG:

  • Download and open the UMANG app
  • Search for CBSE services in the home screen
  • Click on the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 option
  • Enter the required login details, like roll number
  • Submit the details to access the result
  • Download the provisional scorecard for your reference

Students can also use the app to access other educational and government services.

Why Are DigiLocker and UMANG Important During Results

In the results season of major boards, official websites often get high traffic leading to longer load times or technical glitches. DigiLocker and UMANG help in deflecting traffic from the main website while providing secure access to scorecards and academic records.

These platforms also help in ensuring students don’t have to rely on physical copies and can still access their documents at any time.

What information is needed to check CBSE Result 2026

In order to check the marks online, students need to log in with their credentials. Typically, to log in, they will need to provide the following:

  • Roll No
  • School No
  • Admit card ID
  • Date of Birth (if required)

The candidates should keep the admit cards handy before logging in.

What Will Be Mentioned on CBSE 12th Scorecard 2026

Student name, subject-wise marks, grades, total marks obtained, qualifying status and result will be included in the provisional marks marksheet.

CBSE grading system is used in addition to the numerical marks. Students with 91-100 marks are awarded grade A1 and for those who score less than 33 marks, grade E is granted resulting in them being disqualified from the subject.

What Should Students Do Once They Download The Result

Once the provisional marksheet is downloaded, students should double-check that all information stated on the scorecard is correct. In case of any errors, students need to get in touch with their schools or CBSE authorities to have it corrected right away.

Once received through schools, students will then be able to collect original mark sheets and certificates. In the meantime, they can use the downloadable digital formats for college admissions and other entrance-related matters. With several online portals to check the results, students are expected to face less hassle while checking their results this year as CBSE continues to improve its digital access to the academic records.

Also Read: LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scorecard on DigiLocker and UMANG App
Tags: CBSE 12th result 2026CBSE Class 12 result 2026CBSE resultCBSE result DigiLockerCBSE Scorecard

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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scorecard on DigiLocker and UMANG App
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scorecard on DigiLocker and UMANG App
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scorecard on DigiLocker and UMANG App
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scorecard on DigiLocker and UMANG App

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