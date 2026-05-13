IPL 2026: Did Arshdeep Singh Ditch BCCI Rule To Make Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Travel With PBKS Team? Pictures Go Viral Amid Strict Guidelines Against ‘Honey Trap’

IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been embroiled in a major off-field controversy with Punjab Kings (PBKS) star pacer Arshdeep Singh and his alleged girlfriend Samreen Kaur. Videos and images of the pair together on team transport have gone viral and sparked fierce debate, coming just days after the BCCI imposed strict new protocols to combat what officials are describing as “girlfriend culture”.

The Controversy: Team Bus and Hotel Access

Speculation reached fever pitch when a video surfaced, filmed by a fan, of Arshdeep and Samreen Kaur walking hand-in-hand at an airport before supposedly boarding the Punjab Kings team bus. Further reports stated that Samreen has been a constant companion during the team’s travels, including stays at official team hotels. This incident has come in direct conflict with a new 7-page advisory issued by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. The document lays out strict behavioural and security guidelines for the 2026 season, specifically forbidding “unauthorized persons” – including players’ girlfriends – from travelling on team buses or entering restricted player zones in hotels.

BCCI’s Warning: Security and ‘Honey-Trapping’

The BCCI’s crackdown is not just about discipline, it is about national security and integrity. The advisory specifically highlighted the risks of “targeted compromise and honey-trapping” in high-profile sporting environments, the guidelines said. The advisory specifically flagged the dangers of “targeted compromise and honey-trapping” in high-profile sporting environments.

“The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express, urging franchises to remain vigilant against potential anti-corruption risks.

Reports say the board is especially concerned about “influencers” and those with links to betting app promotions. The BCCI is considering disciplinary action against Arshdeep, and there are reports that even stricter guidelines are being drafted for the rest of the season.

Arshdeep Singh PBKS Performance Under the Scanner

The off-field drama has come at a time when Arshdeep’s performance is under massive scrutiny. Though he remains the highest wicket-taker for PBKS with 13 wickets in 11 matches, his numbers speak of inconsistency. His bowling average is a high 32 and his economy rate has often been close to 10 runs per over. However, Arshdeep showed glimpses of his old self in the recent clash against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala. Though PBKS could not defend 210, he was the best bowler of the lot, taking 2 wickets for just 21 runs in his four overs

PBKS Reacts to ‘Fake News’

The Punjab Kings management issued an advisory early Wednesday morning in response to the social media backlash. The franchise called on journalists and fans to refrain from disseminating “misinformation” or “fake news,” but did not specifically deny Samreen Kaur’s presence in team environments.

Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction. — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 12, 2026

The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs is heating up and all eyes are on Arshdeep Singh, not just for his deadly yorkers, but to see if he can weather the storm of controversy in his personal life.

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