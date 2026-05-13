Dubai Airport News: Virgin Atlantic Suspends London–Dubai Flights Until 2027, Permanently Cancels Riyadh Route

Virgin Atlantic has made some changes to their flight routes and this will affect people who travel between the UK, the Middle East, the United States and Australia. They said that the flights from London Heathrow to Dubai will not happen until at winter 2027. They also stopped flying to Riyadh for good. The flights to Seattle are being stopped for winter 2026.. The flights to Tel Aviv are still not happening because of the problems and safety concerns in that area.

Virgin Atlantic said they made this decision because people are traveling in ways now and some things have changed with how they run their business. They also said that some parts of the Middle East are still not very stable. Now they are talking to people who booked flights for 2026 and 2027 about getting their money back booking new flights or finding other ways to travel. Virgin Atlantic is doing this to help people who are affected by these changes, to the Virgin Atlantic flight routes.

Dubai Flights Suspended Until Winter 2027

Virgin Atlantic said they will not have flights between London Heathrow and Dubai for the winter of 2026 to 2027. They stopped these flights earlier in 2026 because of problems in the area and issues with flying in the Gulf.

The London to Dubai flights might start again in October 2027 if it is safe and people want to fly.

This is a problem for the flights between London and Dubai. Virgin Atlantic has stopped these flights times in the last ten years. People who watch the airline business say that safety issues and much competition from airlines in the Gulf are making it hard for Virgin Atlantic to plan for the future, in the United Arab Emirates market.

Riyadh Route Cancelled Permanently

Flights from London Heathrow to Riyadh are gone from Virgin Atlantics list. They only started flying this route in 2025. It was only around for about one year. Then the airline decided to stop flying to Riyadh for good.

If you have a ticket to Riyadh you should try to get your money or book a new flight, with a different airline that goes to Saudi Arabia or the Gulf region. Virgin Atlantic is not flying to Riyadh anymore so you will have to find a way to get there.

Seattle Flights Paused Until March 2027

Virgin Atlantic also said that they will not have flights to Seattle during the winter of 2026. These flights will start again in March 2027. If you want to go to Seattle you can still fly with Delta Air Lines, which’s a partner of Virgin Atlantic. Delta Air Lines has flights from Heathrow, to Seattle every day.

Virgin Atlantic is moving some of their planes to routes that people want to fly like the ones to Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa during the winter. They want to use their planes where a lot of people are flying. Virgin Atlantic is doing this because they think more people will want to go to South Africa during the winter.

Tel Aviv Flights Still Suspended

Flights to Tel Aviv are still not happening because of the fighting and security concerns in the Middle East. Virgin Atlantic has not said when flights to Tel Aviv will start again.

A lot of airlines in Europe and the Gulf are keeping an eye on their schedules for the Middle East. They do this because of rules about flying through areas and warnings, about safety that affect the whole region.

What UK And Australian Passengers Should Do Right Now

Travel experts are advising passengers affected by these route cancellations to act quickly, especially those with connecting itineraries through Dubai and London.

Important Steps For Travellers

Check booking status directly through

Monitor email and SMS notifications for schedule changes

Request refunds or alternative rebooking options immediately

Review travel insurance policies covering cancellations and disruptions

Consider alternate airlines such as Emirates, Qatar Airways or British Airways for Gulf travel

Australian passengers travelling to Europe through Dubai should reconfirm all transit connections before departure

Keep flexible hotel and transport bookings where possible

People who are flying from Australia to the UK or Europe might have to wait a bit for their flights. This is because Dubai is still a busy place where lots of flights connect. So passengers flying to the UK or Europe from Australia will probably have to deal with delays and longer times when they are changing flights. Dubai is one of the connecting hubs, in the world.

Middle East Tensions Continue Affecting Global Aviation

The aviation industry has had problems in 2026. This is because of tensions in some areas closures of airspace and rules that limit how airlines can operate in airports in the Gulf.

Some airlines, like British Airways, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa have had to change or cut back on their flights to and from the Middle East in months.

People who know a lot about travel think that flight schedules, in the Middle East might keep changing throughout 2026. This will depend on how safe it’s how many people want to travel and how well airports can handle flights.