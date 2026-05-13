LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
Home > Middle east > Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?

Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?

Dubai and UAE residents are rushing to secure Schengen visa appointments ahead of the Eid Al Adha 2026 school holidays and summer vacation season. Travel experts warn that appointment slots for major European destinations are filling quickly due to massive holiday demand.

Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 11:14 IST

People who live in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates are already thinking about where they want to go for the Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays. Schools are getting ready for a break. A lot of people from the United Arab Emirates want to visit Europe. They want to go to places like France and Italy and Switzerland and Spain. The Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays are going to be a time for travel. It is getting really hard to get a time to go to the office that handles Schengen visa appointments. This is because many people want to travel during the Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays and the summer. Travel experts say that people who want to go to Europe should plan ahead of time. This way UAE residents can make sure they can go to Europe for the Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays without any problems. UAE residents should plan their travel, for the Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays early.

UAE’s Extended Eid Al Adha 2026 School Break Fuels Travel Demand

The United Arab Emirates is going to be really busy during Eid Al Adha 2026. People think that schools in the United Arab Emirates will get a break of up to nine days. This is because the Eid holidays and mid-term vacations are happening at the time. This long break is making thousands of families want to take trips to countries.

People who work in the travel business say that Eid Al Adha in 2026 will be a deal for tourism in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the other emirates. A lot of people will want to travel to places so there will be a big increase in people going on trips, from the United Arab Emirates. Eid Al Adha is making a lot of people want to go on holiday.

You Might Be Interested In

Schengen Visa Appointment Shortage Worsens in UAE

Travel agencies and visa experts say that getting a Schengen visa appointment from Dubai and Abu Dhabi is getting tougher for countries like France, Italy and Spain that are in high demand. Some visa centres are saying that people have to wait weeks or even months during peak travel seasons.

The main problem for people living in the UAE is not getting the visa approved. Actually getting an appointment slot at places like VFS Global, BLS International or TLS contact centres.

People on Reddit are talking about how frustrating it’s to not be able to get a visa slot and having to wait a long time for Schengen appointments in Dubai.

The UAE residents are finding it hard to get an appointment for France they are finding it hard to get an appointment for Italy they are finding it hard to get an appointment for Spain. Some are saying that VFS Global is very busy some are saying that BLS International is very busy. The visa centres, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are very busy. The people are getting frustrated with VFS Global the people are getting frustrated with BLS International. The people want to go to France the people want to go to Italy the people want to go to Spain.

Which Schengen Countries Still Offer Faster Appointment Availability?

  • Greece

  • Hungary

  • Poland

  • Czech Republic

sometimes provide faster appointment slots compared to France or Italy, depending on demand and travel season. 

Why Are Schengen Appointments So Difficult During Eid?

Experts say multiple factors are creating pressure on visa systems in the UAE:

  • Massive Holiday Travel Demand
  • Summer Vacation Rush
  • Limited Embassy Processing Capacity
  • Public Holiday Closures

Essential Documents Needed For Schengen Visa Applications 2026

UAE residents applying for Schengen visas generally require:

  • Valid passport

  • UAE residence visa

  • Emirates ID

  • Passport photographs

  • Flight booking

  • Hotel reservations

  • Travel insurance

  • Bank statements

  • Salary certificate

  • No-objection certificate from employer

Requirements may differ depending on the embassy and travel history of the applicant. 

Travel Experts Recommend Early Applications in Dubai

Travel advisors strongly recommend booking visa appointments at least two to three months before intended travel dates. Some reports suggest that appointment availability for peak summer travel periods can disappear very quickly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Experts also advise travellers to:

  • Monitor visa centre websites regularly

  • Remain flexible with travel dates

  • Prepare documents early

  • Avoid relying on last-minute appointments

  • Check multiple Schengen countries where applicable

  •  Eid Al Adha 2026 expected to generate one of the biggest outbound travel rushes in the UAE, residents planning European holidays are being encouraged to act early before appointment availability becomes even more limited. 

Eid Al Adha 2026 is going to be really big for people, in the UAE who want to travel. A lot of people will be going on trips. If you live in the UAE and you want to go to Europe for Eid Al Adha 2026 you should make your plans now. Do not wait because it will be hard to get appointments. People who want to go on holiday during Eid Al Adha 2026 should act early.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?
Tags: Dubai Schengen visa appointmentsDubai travel newsEid Al Adha 2026 UAEEid holiday travel EuropeEurope travel from DubaiSchengen visa UAE residentsUAE School Holidays 2026UAE summer vacation travel

RELATED News

UAE Weather Update Today 12 May 2026: IMD, Dust Storm, Fog Alert And Rising Temperatures Across Dubai & Abu Dhabi

Dubai Airport Update: Emirates Suspends Airbus A380 Flights on Perth and Prague Routes Until July 2026

UAE Schools Announce Eid Al Adha Holidays and Mid-Term Break Schedule Before Final Exams

Gold Rate Today On 12 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Eid Al Adha 2026 Dubai Holiday Dates Revealed? UAE Residents Excited For Long Weekend | Check Details

LATEST NEWS

Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!

Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?

Private Jet Crashes On Baramati Runway Months After Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash

WATCH: CSK Star Sanju Samson Spotted Playing Cricket At Chennai Beach, Steals Heart With Gesture

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 Release Time: When Will It Premiere In India?

UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

Robert Kiyosaki Warns Of 2026 Market Crash, Calls Silver His ‘Best Investment’

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Represents India at Prestigious International Forums in Sri Lanka, Japan, and New Delhi

Tecno Camon Slim May Launch Soon With 7,000mAh Battery And 60W Fast Charging

KEAM Result 2026 Website Crashes After CEE Kerala Activates Scorecard Link at cee.kerala.gov.in, Here’s How Students Can Check Scores

Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?
Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?
Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?
Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?

QUICK LINKS