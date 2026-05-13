Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?

People who live in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates are already thinking about where they want to go for the Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays. Schools are getting ready for a break. A lot of people from the United Arab Emirates want to visit Europe. They want to go to places like France and Italy and Switzerland and Spain. The Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays are going to be a time for travel. It is getting really hard to get a time to go to the office that handles Schengen visa appointments. This is because many people want to travel during the Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays and the summer. Travel experts say that people who want to go to Europe should plan ahead of time. This way UAE residents can make sure they can go to Europe for the Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays without any problems. UAE residents should plan their travel, for the Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays early.

UAE’s Extended Eid Al Adha 2026 School Break Fuels Travel Demand

The United Arab Emirates is going to be really busy during Eid Al Adha 2026. People think that schools in the United Arab Emirates will get a break of up to nine days. This is because the Eid holidays and mid-term vacations are happening at the time. This long break is making thousands of families want to take trips to countries.

People who work in the travel business say that Eid Al Adha in 2026 will be a deal for tourism in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the other emirates. A lot of people will want to travel to places so there will be a big increase in people going on trips, from the United Arab Emirates. Eid Al Adha is making a lot of people want to go on holiday.

Schengen Visa Appointment Shortage Worsens in UAE

Travel agencies and visa experts say that getting a Schengen visa appointment from Dubai and Abu Dhabi is getting tougher for countries like France, Italy and Spain that are in high demand. Some visa centres are saying that people have to wait weeks or even months during peak travel seasons.

The main problem for people living in the UAE is not getting the visa approved. Actually getting an appointment slot at places like VFS Global, BLS International or TLS contact centres.

People on Reddit are talking about how frustrating it’s to not be able to get a visa slot and having to wait a long time for Schengen appointments in Dubai.

The UAE residents are finding it hard to get an appointment for France they are finding it hard to get an appointment for Italy they are finding it hard to get an appointment for Spain. Some are saying that VFS Global is very busy some are saying that BLS International is very busy. The visa centres, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are very busy. The people are getting frustrated with VFS Global the people are getting frustrated with BLS International. The people want to go to France the people want to go to Italy the people want to go to Spain.

Which Schengen Countries Still Offer Faster Appointment Availability?

Greece

Hungary

Poland

Czech Republic

sometimes provide faster appointment slots compared to France or Italy, depending on demand and travel season.

Why Are Schengen Appointments So Difficult During Eid?

Experts say multiple factors are creating pressure on visa systems in the UAE:

Massive Holiday Travel Demand

Summer Vacation Rush

Limited Embassy Processing Capacity

Public Holiday Closures

Essential Documents Needed For Schengen Visa Applications 2026

UAE residents applying for Schengen visas generally require:

Valid passport

UAE residence visa

Emirates ID

Passport photographs

Flight booking

Hotel reservations

Travel insurance

Bank statements

Salary certificate

No-objection certificate from employer

Requirements may differ depending on the embassy and travel history of the applicant.

Travel Experts Recommend Early Applications in Dubai

Travel advisors strongly recommend booking visa appointments at least two to three months before intended travel dates. Some reports suggest that appointment availability for peak summer travel periods can disappear very quickly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Experts also advise travellers to:

Monitor visa centre websites regularly

Remain flexible with travel dates

Prepare documents early

Avoid relying on last-minute appointments

Check multiple Schengen countries where applicable

Eid Al Adha 2026 expected to generate one of the biggest outbound travel rushes in the UAE, residents planning European holidays are being encouraged to act early before appointment availability becomes even more limited.

Eid Al Adha 2026 is going to be really big for people, in the UAE who want to travel. A lot of people will be going on trips. If you live in the UAE and you want to go to Europe for Eid Al Adha 2026 you should make your plans now. Do not wait because it will be hard to get appointments. People who want to go on holiday during Eid Al Adha 2026 should act early.