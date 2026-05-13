Robert Kiyosaki Warns Of 2026 Market Crash, Calls Silver His ‘Best Investment’

Robert Kiyosaki’s latest warning is shaking up market conversations again — and this time, silver is at the centre of his 2026 crash prediction. As global markets face rising crude oil prices, inflation fears and geopolitical tensions, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is once again warning about the global economy. The bestselling financial educator believes the world is heading toward a major economic reset in 2026 and says silver could emerge as one of the biggest winners. From gold and Bitcoin to retirement systems and the petrodollar era, Kiyosaki’s latest warnings are grabbing fresh attention across financial markets.

Global markets may already be nervous about crude oil spikes, weakening currencies and recession fears — but according to Robert Kiyosaki, the real financial storm may still be ahead.

In a series of strongly worded posts on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author warned that the world could be heading toward a major economic collapse in 2026. He linked his concerns to rising global debt, inflation, weakening retirement systems, geopolitical tensions and what he calls the long-term consequences of financial decisions made decades ago.

And amid all this uncertainty, Kiyosaki says one asset stands out above the rest right now: silver.

“The Global Economy Is About To Crash”

Kiyosaki has been warning about a major market correction for years, but his recent posts have turned even more aggressive.

“In 2026 the global economy is about to crash. That’s good news for those that can see the future. Bad news for the blind,” he wrote in one of his latest X posts.

RICH DAD LESSON: The best investors can see the future: FOR EXAMPLE: in 1965, when I was 18 years old, I began stacking silver when silver cost pennies. In 2026 silver is one of best investments I own. Q: What do you see happening in the future? Q: What can you invest… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 11, 2026







The financial expert also stated that the current economy is under pressure from several crises – including surging oil prices, huge debt levels, a collapsing currency, and widespread geopolitical turmoil.

Moreover, he cautioned that the soaring cost of living and struggling pension funds could cause severe financial pressure on millions of people, especially retirees.

Here’s Why Silver Is Robert Kiyosaki’s Best Bet For 2026

Even though Kiyosaki still likes gold, Bitcoin and Ethereum, he says silver is now one of his biggest convictions.

“I began stacking silver when silver cost pennies,” he wrote, recalling that he first bought the metal in 1965, when he was 18.

He believes silver still has more gains ahead even after the impressive run-up in recent years. He had originally forecast that silver would trade at $100 an ounce by 2026 – a target he said it hit earlier this year and now expects will more than double to as much as $200 an ounce.

Interestingly, he recently admitted selling some of his Bitcoin and gold holdings to buy property but said he refused to touch his silver investments.

“Thank God I did not sell my silver,” he posted on X.

What Makes Silver Different Right Now?

Kiyosaki sees silver as more than just a safe-haven precious metal.

Unlike gold, silver also has massive industrial demand linked to:

Solar panels

Electric vehicles

Battery technology

Artificial intelligence infrastructure

Electronics manufacturing

The silver market has been facing a supply deficit for several years in a row, according to data for the industry, and industrial demand growth has also been on a consistent upward trend.

The silver spot against the USD currency was slightly down early on, with the level at 86.41 and mild weakness prevailing in the precious metal market. Nevertheless, various analysts remain bullish on the market’s long-term perspective.

In addition, most market watchers believe that the silver prices around $75 to $80 are still cheap considering inventory tightness and increasing industrial demand.

Robert Kiyosaki Believes 1974 Was a Crucial Year – Here’s Why

One of Kiyosaki’s most discussed recent posts focused on the year 1974, which he described as a “future-changing year.”

BAD NEWS: History has ARRIVED. 1974 was a future changing year.

1974 marked two massive changes in our world’s future. Our problem is….in 2026, our future is here. The two 1974 future changing events were: 1974 the US dollar became the Petro dollar. Rather than backed by… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 4, 2026







According to him, two major developments from that period are now shaping today’s financial crisis:

The rise of the petro-dollar system after the US dollar moved away from gold backing

The transition from defined benefit systems to market-based retirement systems such as 401(k)s and IRAs

Kiyosaki says millions of people are now retiring with no stable long-term income stream as governments struggle with mounting debt and pressure to provide social welfare.

He said many households could find retirement financially difficult in the coming years because of soaring fuel and food prices.

Robert Kiyosaki Still Bullish On Bitcoin Too

Silver may currently be his favourite asset, but Kiyosaki continues to strongly back Bitcoin as well.

He previously disclosed buying Bitcoin near the $67,000 level, and in November 2025, he had projected a long-term target of $250,000 per coin by 2026.

According to him, assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin, oil and food production businesses may offer better protection during what he calls a “dollar debasement cycle.”

“Get Richer When Assets Go On Sale”

Kiyosaki says market crashes do not scare him — they create opportunities.

Referring to previous market crashes in 1987, 2000, 2008 and 2022, he claimed those periods actually helped him become wealthier because he continued accumulating physical assets while prices were under pressure.

“In a crash, recession, and depression, great assets go on sale,” he wrote.

His message to investors is simple: focus on real assets, improve financial education and avoid depending entirely on traditional paper-based systems.

Also Read: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Major Market Crash in 2026–27, Says He Plans to Grow Richer

The Big Question: Is Kiyosaki Early — Or Is The Market Ignoring Bigger Risks?

Robert Kiyosaki’s latest warning taps directly into the fears already dominating global markets – inflation, debt, oil prices, currency weakness and retirement uncertainty.

Whether his prediction of a 2026 global crash actually materialises remains uncertain. But his growing conviction around silver highlights how investors are increasingly looking toward tangible assets during periods of economic stress.

For now, silver, gold and Bitcoin remain at the centre of Kiyosaki’s strategy — and markets are clearly paying attention.