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Home > Business News > ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Major Market Crash in 2026–27, Says He Plans to Grow Richer

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Major Market Crash in 2026–27, Says He Plans to Grow Richer

Robert Kiyosaki warns of a major market crash in 2026–27, calling it a possible “Great Depression” and urging investors to focus on assets and wealth strategy.

Robert Kiyosaki warns of a potential global market crash in 2026–27, calling it a “giant crash” that could resemble a Great Depression while urging investors to focus on asset opportunities. (Image: Rich Dad)
Robert Kiyosaki warns of a potential global market crash in 2026–27, calling it a “giant crash” that could resemble a Great Depression while urging investors to focus on asset opportunities. (Image: Rich Dad)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 29, 2026 15:21:05 IST

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‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Major Market Crash in 2026–27, Says He Plans to Grow Richer

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the global bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again raised concerns over global financial markets, warning that a major downturn could unfold between 2026 and 2027.

In a post on social media platform X, shared on April 28, 2026, Kiyosaki suggested that the upcoming “giant crash” could be severe, even drawing parallels to a “Great Depression”-like scenario. He pointed to rising global debt, aggressive money printing by central banks, and continued uncertainty in equity markets as key warning signals.

According to him, these factors are steadily building pressure across asset classes and could eventually trigger a sharp correction in global financial markets.

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‘Giant Crash’ Warning and Investor Outcomes

In his social media post on X, Kiyosaki questioned whether investors would be “FU’CD UP or LU’CD UP” during the coming financial downturn.

He linked his outlook to previous market crashes, including 1987, 2000, 2008, 2015, 2019, and 2022, stating that he became “richer, not poorer” during those periods.

He also said he plans to follow a similar approach in the expected 2026–27 crash, stating that his goal is to “grow richer, not poorer.”

‘Great Assets Go on Sale During Crashes’

Kiyosaki reiterated his long-standing view that during financial crises, “great assets go on sale,” creating opportunities for investors who are prepared to buy at lower valuations.

He said his strategy across crashes, recessions, and depressions has been to accumulate assets during periods of weakness and benefit from long-term recovery cycles.

Market Philosophy Remains Consistent

Kiyosaki has consistently argued that financial downturns should be viewed through a strategic lens rather than through fear, emphasising asset accumulation during periods of stress.

However, he did not specify which asset classes he considers most attractive in the next cycle, nor did he outline strategies for investors with limited capital or reliance on salaried income.

Mixed Investor Reactions

His latest warning has drawn mixed responses from market participants. While some see it as a reminder of macroeconomic risks and the importance of preparedness, others view it as part of his long-standing pattern of predicting major financial disruptions.

Despite differing opinions, his message continues to attract attention among retail investors focused on long-term wealth creation.

Kiyosaki’s 2026–27 Crash Warning Adds to Global Market Uncertainty

As global markets continue to face uncertainty from debt levels, monetary policy shifts, and geopolitical tensions, Kiyosaki’s warning adds to ongoing debate around future financial stability.

Whether the projected 2026–27 crash materialises or not, he centres his core message on market cycles, asset positioning, and long-term financial awareness.

Also Read: HSBC Names Gautam Anand to Head Global India Private Banking Unit

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Tags: global-economygreat depressionMarket Crashrich dad poor dadrobert kiyosakistock marketstocks market news

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‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Major Market Crash in 2026–27, Says He Plans to Grow Richer

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‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Major Market Crash in 2026–27, Says He Plans to Grow Richer

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‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Major Market Crash in 2026–27, Says He Plans to Grow Richer
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Major Market Crash in 2026–27, Says He Plans to Grow Richer
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Major Market Crash in 2026–27, Says He Plans to Grow Richer
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Major Market Crash in 2026–27, Says He Plans to Grow Richer

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