Bengaluru Horror: Sikkim Woman Killed By Live-in Partner Over Suspected Friendship With Another Man; Accused Arrested

A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area on Saturday morning following a dispute that reportedly stemmed from suspicions about her friendship with another man. The victim, identified as Ati Hangma Subba, had recently moved to Bengaluru and was working as a receptionist at a salon. According to police, she had been living with her partner, Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling employed as a waiter at a local hotel. The couple had reportedly relocated to the city about a month ago and were staying together in the Doddakanahalli locality.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that tensions escalated between the two on Saturday morning after the accused questioned the woman’s association with another individual. What began as an argument soon turned into a violent confrontation inside their residence. The investigators say the victim’s father, Chandranath Lepcha, used a kitchen knife to attack the victim, Subba, and slit her throat. This murder case could cause an impact in the society and an increase in crimes related to domestic violence and sexual relationship.

Accused Taken Into Custody

Officers from the Bellandur Police Station were quick to arrive at the scene of the event, and started with an investigation. A criminal case was registered and the accused was apprehended and taken into police custody.

Evidence and witness statements are being collected to trace the exact chain of events that led to the murder. Further legal proceedings against the accused are expected as the investigation progresses.

Separate Murder Case Uncovered In Koppal District

In another shocking incident from Karnataka, police have solved the murder of a woman whose body was discovered inside an under-construction house in Kanakagiri town of Koppal district.

According to investigators, the crime took place between 7 pm and 10:15 pm on June 8. The victim was allegedly murdered by a 30-year-old man from Kushtagi taluk with whom she was reportedly in a relationship.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed by Sanganegowda Malipatil, leading to the registration of a case at Kanakagiri Police Station under Crime No. 91/2026.

Accused Allegedly Used Brick in Fatal Assault

Police investigations revealed that the accused had brought the woman to an under-construction building in Kanakagiri on the night of the incident. During their meeting, a quarrel reportedly broke out between them.

Authorities allege that the man attacked the woman with a brick, resulting in her death. In an attempt to conceal the crime and avoid identification, he allegedly wrapped the body in a blanket and set it on fire. Police later recovered and seized the blanket believed to have been used in the crime, along with other material evidence from the scene.

Additional Charges Invoked Under SC/ST Act

Investigators have also invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, after determining that the accused belonged to a different community than the victim.

Along with charges under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 3(2)(5) of the SC/ST (PoA) Act has been added to the case. Police said further legal action is underway.

The two incidents, occurring within days of each other, have once again highlighted the disturbing rise in violent crimes linked to personal relationships and domestic disputes across Karnataka.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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