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Home > India News > Who Was Prince? Raushan Sir’s Brother Dies In Nepal Amid Khan Sir Coaching Feud

Who Was Prince? Raushan Sir’s Brother Dies In Nepal Amid Khan Sir Coaching Feud

Prince, the brother of jailed teacher Raushan Sir, died under suspicious circumstances in Nepal while staying there with friends.

Raushan Sir’s Brother, Prince, Dies In Nepal (Image: X)
Raushan Sir’s Brother, Prince, Dies In Nepal (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-14 14:55 IST

The death of Raushan Anand’s brother, Prince, in mysterious conditions in Nepal is a new turn of events that will further complicate the already heated coaching rivalry between Khan sir and Raushan sir which has kept Bihar’s educational sector in the limelight all along. This is happening at a time when Raushan Anand, more popular as Raushan Sir, continues to be jailed in connection with a recent vandalism case in Patna. As per reports, Prince, who was also named as an accused in the vandalism case, had reportedly been staying in Nepal along with at least six friends. He died late on Friday night under circumstances that remain unclear. Family members have since left for Nepal. The incident has raised fresh questions at a time when the dispute involving Khan Sir and Raushan Sir is already under investigation.

Rivalry that turned into police cases and arrests

There was an increased tension between the Gyan Bindu GS Academy headed by Raushan Sir and Khan Sir’s Khan Global Studies last month. The tensions resulted in vandals vandalizing and shooting at Khan Sir’s coaching classes. After the event, Raushan Sir was arrested while Khan Sir was given interim protection.

According to reports, Prince’s name has surfaced in controversies before. It is learnt that he was accused in a 2021 attack on Khan Sir’s coaching centre. He allegedly entered a classroom and was involved in violence during that episode. Over the years, Khan Sir has repeatedly accused Raushan Sir of planning bomb attacks and encouraging assaults on his staff.

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Long-running feud over coaching dominance in Patna

The allegations, however, have gone both ways. Raushan Sir has also accused Khan Sir of conspiring against him. He had earlier claimed that Khan Sir was behind a vandalism incident at his coaching centre in 2023.

As per NDTV, the latest violence was a dispute over the Bihar Police recruitment examination results. Both institutes claimed credit for a large number of successful candidates. The rivalry soon spilled onto the streets, with posters being torn down and supporters of both coaching centres getting into physical clashes.

The roots of the feud go back even further. Both Khan Sir and Raushan Sir run their coaching centres from the Kisan Cold Storage campus in Patna’s Musallahpur area. Competition over influence, students and visibility at the campus has kept tensions alive for years. With Prince’s death now under scrutiny, the spotlight has once again returned to the intense rivalry surrounding Khan Sir and one of Bihar’s most talked-about coaching battles.

Also Read: What Is Khan Sir’s Net Worth in 2026? Here’s How India’s Most Popular Teacher Built a Multi-Crore Education Empire

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Who Was Prince? Raushan Sir’s Brother Dies In Nepal Amid Khan Sir Coaching Feud
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