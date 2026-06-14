Kerala Weather Today, 14 June 2026: Heavy Rainfall Likely as Monsoon Remains Active

Kerala continues to experience active monsoon conditions on Sunday, 14 June 2026, with widespread rainfall expected across several districts. The southwest monsoon, which arrived in the state earlier, remains vigorous and is bringing frequent showers, cloudy skies, and occasional thunderstorms. Weather officials have advised residents to remain alert, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and localized flooding.

The rainy weather has also helped keep temperatures under control, providing relief from summer heat. However, persistent rainfall and strong winds may affect daily activities and transportation in some parts of the state.

Monsoon Activity Brings Widespread Rainfall

The southwest monsoon remains the dominant weather system influencing Kerala. Most districts are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall throughout the day, while a few areas could receive heavy showers during afternoon and evening hours.

Coastal regions and hilly districts may experience more intense rainfall due to moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea. The continuous inflow of moisture is supporting cloud formation and increasing the chances of thunderstorms in isolated locations.

Residents are advised to keep umbrellas and rain gear handy as weather conditions may change quickly during the day.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Possible

Apart from rainfall, some districts may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Such weather conditions can temporarily disrupt traffic movement and outdoor activities.

Fishermen have been advised to monitor official weather bulletins before venturing into the sea, as rough sea conditions may develop along parts of the Kerala coastline. Travelers heading to hill stations should also remain cautious due to slippery roads and reduced visibility during heavy showers.

Despite these challenges, the rainfall is beneficial for reservoirs, rivers, and agricultural activities across the state.

Temperatures Stay Pleasant Amid Cloud Cover

The extensive cloud cover is helping maintain relatively comfortable temperatures across Kerala. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain moderate compared to other parts of India, while evenings are likely to feel cooler due to continuous rainfall.

Humidity levels, however, may remain high, creating a damp atmosphere in many areas. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions during periods of heavy rain.

The combination of rain and cloud cover is expected to provide a pleasant environment for most of the day, especially in central and northern districts.

Weather Outlook for the Coming Days

Meteorologists expect monsoon activity to continue across Kerala during the coming week. Intermittent rain, cloudy skies, and occasional thunderstorms are likely to remain a regular feature of the state’s weather pattern.

While heavy rainfall may occur in isolated areas, widespread monsoon showers will continue to support water resources and agriculture. Residents should stay updated with local weather advisories, especially if traveling or living in flood-prone regions.

Overall, Kerala is set for another rainy monsoon day, with widespread showers, pleasant temperatures, and active weather conditions dominating the forecast for 14 June 2026.

Also Read: Chennai Weather Today (June 14, 2026): Rain Chances Increase as Monsoon Influence Continues

Disclaimer: This weather report is based on forecasts and meteorological information available on 14 June 2026. Weather conditions may change rapidly due to evolving monsoon activity and local atmospheric factors. Readers are advised to follow official updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local authorities for the latest weather alerts and safety advisories.