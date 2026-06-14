LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia 2-0 Turkey abbas aragchi donald trump Brazil Delhi News crime news lagaan elon musk Indian ship latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google Avijit Chatterjee Hyderabad apartment tragedy Australia 2-0 Turkey abbas aragchi donald trump Brazil Delhi News crime news lagaan elon musk Indian ship latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google Avijit Chatterjee Hyderabad apartment tragedy Australia 2-0 Turkey abbas aragchi donald trump Brazil Delhi News crime news lagaan elon musk Indian ship latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google Avijit Chatterjee Hyderabad apartment tragedy Australia 2-0 Turkey abbas aragchi donald trump Brazil Delhi News crime news lagaan elon musk Indian ship latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google Avijit Chatterjee Hyderabad apartment tragedy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia 2-0 Turkey abbas aragchi donald trump Brazil Delhi News crime news lagaan elon musk Indian ship latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google Avijit Chatterjee Hyderabad apartment tragedy Australia 2-0 Turkey abbas aragchi donald trump Brazil Delhi News crime news lagaan elon musk Indian ship latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google Avijit Chatterjee Hyderabad apartment tragedy Australia 2-0 Turkey abbas aragchi donald trump Brazil Delhi News crime news lagaan elon musk Indian ship latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google Avijit Chatterjee Hyderabad apartment tragedy Australia 2-0 Turkey abbas aragchi donald trump Brazil Delhi News crime news lagaan elon musk Indian ship latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google Avijit Chatterjee Hyderabad apartment tragedy
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Diljit’s Movie Earns Rs 3 Crore Looks Towards Promising Weekend

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Diljit’s Movie Earns Rs 3 Crore Looks Towards Promising Weekend

There was a sort of steady increase in revenue for this film on its second day that allowed it to achieve one milestone in the local market. Having debuted quite modestly last Friday, the heartwarming drama managed to rake in about Rs 1.85 crore in revenues on Saturday.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office
Main Vaapas Aaunga box office

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 13:14 IST

The run at the box office for this directorial venture by Imtiaz Ali is beginning to build momentum slowly and steadily. In fact, on its second day at the movies, this movie has made impressive gains at the box office, as more people are going to see the film in theaters, almost as if it is making gains quietly behind the scenes. The impressive gains recorded on Saturday could be attributed to the emotional appeal of the film.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2

There was a sort of steady increase in revenue for this film on its second day that allowed it to achieve one milestone in the local market. Having debuted quite modestly last Friday, the heartwarming drama managed to rake in about Rs 1.85 crore in revenues on Saturday, thereby taking its two-day India net collection to Rs 3 crores.

Film Beats Kangana Ranaut’s Film on Early Collection Fronts

Though the rivalry at the collection front is tough, Diljit Dosanjh’s new offering is somehow beating the biggest rival. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer biographical drama Bharat Bbhagya Viddhata turned out to be the more entertaining show when compared to Imtiaz Ali’s production in terms of the performances. It was seen that while Diljit’s movie performed better on the opening day, as it managed to get good feedback from the spectators, set up some good star-value, and had an emotional story line for a good show, which resulted in maintaining its position at the sales front with relative comfort, Kangana’s production was able to generate sufficient momentum after registering Rs 1.45 crore in collections.

You Might Be Interested In

Can There Be a Follow-Up for the Promising Performance of the Latest by Diljit This Weekend?

The slight increase in collections certainly means that attention is drawn to what will happen on Sunday and whether the movie will manage to take full advantage of the rush this weekend. The sudden rise in collections cannot go unnoticed but at the same time, the movie faces tough competition in the form of Hollywood movies and other movies that are currently playing in the theatres. For the long-term success of the movie, however, much depends on the ability to sustain its performance during the weekday period.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Diljit’s Movie Earns Rs 3 Crore Looks Towards Promising Weekend
Tags: diljit dosanjhimtiaz aliMain Vaapas Aaunga Box Office CollectionMain Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2

RELATED News

Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’

Madhur Virli Under Fire After Stand-Up Clip Featuring Rape Jokes Sparks Outrage

Governor Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Off To Start With Rs 1.1 Crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Film Earns Rs 1.19 Crore On Opening Day

Top 10 Most Disturbing Shows On Netflix

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Indian-Origin Socceroo Nishan Velupillay Makes World Cup Debut as Australia Beat Turkiye 2-0

Abbas Araghchi Is A Traitor: Why Iran Hardliners Launched Protests, Want Foreign Minister To Resign

Kerala Weather Today, 14 June 2026

India Women vs Pakistan Women, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: What is India Women’s Head-to-Head Record Against Pakistan? Check Predicted Playing XIs

Will US-Iran Deal Be Signed Today? Why Trump Can’t Be Trusted

Brazil Woman, 21, Dies During Bungee Jump, Viral Video Sparks Questions Over Missing Safety Rope

Chennai Weather Today (June 14, 2026)

US-Iran Peace Deal Signing: Date, Time, Venue, Who Will Attend Historic Ceremony

Astrology Tips Today, June 14, 2026

WATCH: Delhi Auto Drivers Tear Down Trump Posters After 3 Indian Sailors Killed In US Strikes

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Diljit’s Movie Earns Rs 3 Crore Looks Towards Promising Weekend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Diljit’s Movie Earns Rs 3 Crore Looks Towards Promising Weekend

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Diljit’s Movie Earns Rs 3 Crore Looks Towards Promising Weekend
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Diljit’s Movie Earns Rs 3 Crore Looks Towards Promising Weekend
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Diljit’s Movie Earns Rs 3 Crore Looks Towards Promising Weekend
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Diljit’s Movie Earns Rs 3 Crore Looks Towards Promising Weekend

QUICK LINKS