Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Diljit’s Movie Earns Rs 3 Crore Looks Towards Promising Weekend

The run at the box office for this directorial venture by Imtiaz Ali is beginning to build momentum slowly and steadily. In fact, on its second day at the movies, this movie has made impressive gains at the box office, as more people are going to see the film in theaters, almost as if it is making gains quietly behind the scenes. The impressive gains recorded on Saturday could be attributed to the emotional appeal of the film.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2

There was a sort of steady increase in revenue for this film on its second day that allowed it to achieve one milestone in the local market. Having debuted quite modestly last Friday, the heartwarming drama managed to rake in about Rs 1.85 crore in revenues on Saturday, thereby taking its two-day India net collection to Rs 3 crores.

Film Beats Kangana Ranaut’s Film on Early Collection Fronts

Though the rivalry at the collection front is tough, Diljit Dosanjh’s new offering is somehow beating the biggest rival. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer biographical drama Bharat Bbhagya Viddhata turned out to be the more entertaining show when compared to Imtiaz Ali’s production in terms of the performances. It was seen that while Diljit’s movie performed better on the opening day, as it managed to get good feedback from the spectators, set up some good star-value, and had an emotional story line for a good show, which resulted in maintaining its position at the sales front with relative comfort, Kangana’s production was able to generate sufficient momentum after registering Rs 1.45 crore in collections.

Can There Be a Follow-Up for the Promising Performance of the Latest by Diljit This Weekend?

The slight increase in collections certainly means that attention is drawn to what will happen on Sunday and whether the movie will manage to take full advantage of the rush this weekend. The sudden rise in collections cannot go unnoticed but at the same time, the movie faces tough competition in the form of Hollywood movies and other movies that are currently playing in the theatres. For the long-term success of the movie, however, much depends on the ability to sustain its performance during the weekday period.

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