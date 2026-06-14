Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Shows Steady Run, Crosses Rs 2.45 Crore

Kangana Ranaut’s recent movie Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has seen an uptick in its box office numbers on Day 2, marking a ray of hope following a weak performance on the first day itself. The initial results at the box office indicate that there is still a lot of ground for the film to cover before it starts to gain any significant momentum. As per trade reports, Bharat Bhagyaveedhaata, which is a directorial by Manoj Tapadia, collected about Rs 1.45 crore on Day 2, bringing its overall box office collection across India to Rs 2.45 crore.

This is especially important for Kangana Ranaut, considering the fact that the actress hasn’t been able to achieve success in a while when it comes to her theatrical performance.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 2: Was the Buy-One-Get-One Ticket Strategy Successful?

With a view towards maximizing occupancy, the production company released a BOGO offer in the cinema on Saturday. Promotional offers such as this have been gaining more prominence in recent times as a means of drawing moviegoers to films amidst stiff competition in theaters. Nevertheless, this move seems to have borne little fruit.

While there was an increase in collection figures relative to the day of release, the movie theater’s occupancy levels did not go up too much. Commentators pointed out that reducing prices through BOGO deals does not always help create the hype that is usually witnessed in cases where movies receive good reviews.

Comparison of Box Office of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata with Recent Films of Kangana Ranaut

These figures take on even greater significance when compared to the recent performances of Kangana Ranaut at the box office. While her political thriller Emergency grossed around Rs 2.50 crore on the opening day, her upcoming release, Tejas, managed to open to about Rs 1.25 crore. Comparatively, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata managed a collection of around Rs 1 crore in the first day itself.

Her most successful box office release, apart from the aforementioned Emergency, is Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). It was through this film that she achieved stardom and solidified her status as one of Bollywood’s biggest actors. However, ever since then, films like Panga, Dhaakad, Tejas, and Emergency have failed to live up to the same level of success.

What Are The Issues Behind The Film’s Struggle In Terms Of Box Office Success?

The main issue behind the struggle faced by the film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, is the competition faced at the time of its release from various other movies in the Indian movie industry. At the time of its release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata had to face several other movies such as Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, and Vikram Bhatt’s Horror movie Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

According to industry reports, out of all the other newly released movies, Haunted 3D came out as one of the successful ones whereas Main Vaapas Aaunga also maintained a good position. There are over a dozen movies that are competing with each other in the Indian movie industry.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

In contrast to the traditional commercial entertainment films, the movie ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ is inspired from actual incidents. The movie ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ revolves around the bravery exhibited by the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff of Cama Hospital in Mumbai during one of the darkest times for India. It is said that the story was inspired by the efforts of Nurse Anjali Kulthe, who played an important role in protecting the patients as well as the pregnant women when Mumbai was attacked by terrorists in November 2008.

Leading actress Kangana Ranaut plays the lead role in the movie and also acts as a co-producer for the movie through her production house ‘Manikarnika Films’. Other actors playing major roles include Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey. As the week comes to an end, it remains to be seen if good word-of-mouth support helps the movie make progress. Till date, the movie ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ has been able to record only moderate growth, and the coming days will tell if the movie manages to make it big or not.

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