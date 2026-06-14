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Home > Sports News > India Women vs Pakistan Women Injury News: Will Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Play in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston? Check Predicted Playing XIs

India Women vs Pakistan Women Injury News: Will Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Play in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston? Check Predicted Playing XIs

India Women and Pakistan Women begin their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign at Edgbaston amid a fitness scare for Pakistan captain Fatima Sana. The star all-rounder suffered a knee injury during a training session but is expected to feature against Harmanpreet Kaur’s side in the high-profile tournament opener despite the setback.

Fatima Sana suffered an injury during training before the India Women vs Pakistan Women clash. Image Credit: AFP
Fatima Sana suffered an injury during training before the India Women vs Pakistan Women clash. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-14 14:43 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Injury News: Arguably, the greatest rivalry in the sport will add yet another chapter to its history. India Women will clash against Pakistan Women in their respective opening matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. However, ahead of the high-stakes clash, there has been an injury scare to a key player. Pakistan’s captain, Fatima Sana, had a scare during the team’s practice. Moreover, it is expected that the star all-rounder will be playing against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. Here is a look at the India Women vs Pakistan Women predicted playing XIs.

IND W vs PAK W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Will Fatima Sana play today’s match at Edgbaston?

Yes, Fatima Sana will be playing today’s India Women vs Pakistan Women match at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistani all-rounder will play a key role as the Women in Green aim to begging their campaign with a win against their arch-rivals.

IND W vs PAK W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: How was Fatima Sana injured?

Ayesha Zafar’s straight drive in practice on Saturday hit right knee of Pakistan captain Fatima Sana resulting in serious concerns about Fatima’s availability for team first match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 against cross border rivals India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Immediately after being hit on her follow-through, Fatima dropped straight on the floor showing a deep grimace of pain. Physiotherapists with some teammates supported her in coming out of the nets, and she was on the sidelines for most of the practice icing her right knee while watching. She stopped engaging in the practice.

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After 45 minutes, she appeared quite fine to walk to the main ground. Talking about the incident, Sana said, “It was just a normal hit of the ball. Ayesha baaji played the shot and hit me on the knee. I think it’s good now.” 

IND W vs PAK W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Fatima Sana’s record against India?

Fatima Sana has played four WT20Is against India Women. However, she has a poor record against the neighbours. In four games, she has scored 43 runs while averaging 21.5 and has a strike rate of 143.33. With the ball in hand, our record is even worse. She has only a couple of wickets against the Women in Blue, averaging more than 50. The medium pacer has an economy of 7.97 runs per over. 

IND W vs PAK W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Women vs Pakistan Women Predicted XIs

India Women Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Sana Fatima (C), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tasmia Rubab, Diana Baig

Also Read: India Women vs Pakistan Women, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: What is India Women’s Head-to-Head Record Against Pakistan? Check Predicted Playing XIs

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India Women vs Pakistan Women Injury News: Will Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Play in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston? Check Predicted Playing XIs
Tags: Fatima Sana injury updateIND W vs PAK WIndia Women vs Pakistan WomenWomen T20 World CupWomen T20 World Cup 2026

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India Women vs Pakistan Women Injury News: Will Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Play in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston? Check Predicted Playing XIs
India Women vs Pakistan Women Injury News: Will Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Play in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston? Check Predicted Playing XIs
India Women vs Pakistan Women Injury News: Will Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Play in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston? Check Predicted Playing XIs
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