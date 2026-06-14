Bhopal Horror: 3-Year-Old Cancer Patient Dies After Nurse Injects Him With Formalin At AIIMS Hospital

Bhopal: A shocking case of alleged medical negligence at AIIMS Bhopal has triggered outrage after a three-year-old boy undergoing treatment for blood cancer died when formalin, a hazardous chemical used for preserving tissue samples, was allegedly injected into his vein instead of the prescribed medication. An internal inquiry conducted by the hospital found evidence of gross negligence by nursing staff, leading to criminal action against two nursing officers. The victim, identified as Sarthak Yadav, was being treated for leukaemia at the hospital. The incident occurred in December 2025, but police action followed months later after the hospital’s inquiry report was completed and submitted to authorities.

How the Fatal Error Allegedly Happened

According to findings cited in the investigation, the child’s intravenous line had become blocked during treatment. A nursing officer allegedly picked up a syringe marked with the letter “F” and injected its contents into the child’s vein without properly verifying the substance. The syringe reportedly contained formalin, a chemical commonly used in laboratories and pathology departments to preserve biological specimens.

The inquiry further found that another nursing staff member had filled the syringe with formalin for laboratory use and allegedly left it near the patient’s bed instead of storing it in a designated secure location, creating the circumstances that led to the tragic mix-up.

Family Claims Warnings Were Ignored

The child’s family has alleged that the boy’s father repeatedly warned hospital staff that the syringe being used did not contain the prescribed intravenous flushing fluid. However, according to the complaint, those concerns were ignored and the injection was administered regardless.

Moments after the injection, the child’s condition reportedly deteriorated rapidly. He became unconscious and was shifted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), where doctors attempted to save him. Despite medical efforts, he was declared dead later that morning.

FIR Registered Against 2 Nursing Officers

After an internal inquiry, Bag Sewania police booked an FIR against 2 nursing officials. The report found that formalin injected caused the child’s death and also revealed that hospital was grossly negligent while handling hazardous chemicals.

The nursing officers are booked for negligence and enquiry is under way. Police are looking to see whether the occurrence could be attributed to neglect on administrative level too and whether other people will also be booked.

Questions Raised Over Hospital Safety Protocols

The incident has sparked serious concerns over safety protocols in one of central India’s premier medical institutions. According to medical professionals, formalin is used only for laboratory and specimen preserve and should never be used in contact with patients during their treatment. The incident has highlighted the need for better disposal procedures, staff training and safety protocols to prevent such tragedy from happening again in hospitals.

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