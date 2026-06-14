PoK Crisis Deepens: 3 Killed In Rawalakot Crackdown As Death Toll Hits 20, Communication Blackout Continues

At least three people were killed and several others injured after Pakistan security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters during a pre-dawn operation in Rawalakot, deepening the crisis unfolding in PoK. The action took place at Eid Gah Ground during Fajr prayers, where supporters and members of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) had been staging a sit-in. Protesters described the gathering as peaceful, but the operation quickly turned violent as security personnel reportedly used direct firing, heavy shelling and large quantities of tear gas to disperse the crowd. The latest bloodshed has further intensified tensions in PoK, where demonstrations have now entered their eighth day without any resolution.

According to reports, one of the deceased was identified as Naeem Ameen of Plandri Phalian. Several others sustained injuries, although authorities had not released an official casualty count at the time of reporting. Witnesses said thick clouds of tear gas engulfed large parts of Rawalakot as security forces moved in against the protesters.

Crackdown allegations fuel anger as standoff enters eighth day

The operation has been widely described by demonstrators as a violent crackdown on a peaceful protest. According to CNN-News18, protesters accused Pakistan security forces of using provocation tactics against the Awami Action Committee. Demonstrators alleged that authorities were attempting to push a peaceful movement toward violence in order to weaken or derail its demands.

The new incident is only increasing the unrest in PoK, which already had been simmering for some days now. Even with the presence of a considerable number of forces, the agitators have kept the deadlock going without any solution on the horizon.

Communication shutdown and shortages raise humanitarian concerns

As if the recent incidents of violence are not enough, the people of PoK continue to struggle with a breakdown in communication for 12 consecutive days now. Reports say that there has been an imposed shutdown of mobile communications by the local administration.

There have been further reports of shortages of essential items like food and medicines among others in PoK. The lack of proper access to communication channels is making life difficult for the people here.

Wider unrest pushes death toll higher across the region

The Rawalakot operation is linked to protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has been campaigning for economic, governance and political reforms in PoK. According to AFP, the death toll from clashes involving police and JAAC supporters has now reached 20 based on official figures.

Malik Zafar, the local government’s higher education minister, told AFP that seven people were killed in clashes in his Kotli constituency. Rawalakot Commissioner Sardar Waheed said 12 people had died in incidents connected to the unrest, including four police officers. A senior police official in Mirpur separately confirmed the death of a protester during clashes on Wednesday.

The current turmoil follows deadly violence in Rawalakot on Sunday that left seven people dead. The unrest intensified after the Supreme Court of Pakistan-administered Kashmir ruled that 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan were constitutionally protected and could not be removed without a constitutional amendment. Formed in 2003, the JAAC has demanded greater political rights and the abolition of those refugee seats. AP reported that authorities have deployed additional security personnel, suspended internet services in major cities and initiated legal action against key protest leaders as the PoK crisis deepens.

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