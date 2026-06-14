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Home > India News > Indian Dhow Sinks Off Oman Coast, US Navy Leads Rescue Of 14 Crew Members

Indian Dhow Sinks Off Oman Coast, US Navy Leads Rescue Of 14 Crew Members

An Indian-flagged dhow carrying 14 Indian crew members began sinking off the coast of Oman, triggering a major rescue operation.

Indian Crew Evacuated After Dhow Starts Sinking In Waters Near Oman (Image: X/ANI)
Indian Crew Evacuated After Dhow Starts Sinking In Waters Near Oman (Image: X/ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 16:20 IST

A massive rescue mission is ongoing in Oman after an Indian dhow that had 14 Indians on board started sinking yesterday morning. This unfortunate accident happened some 80 nautical miles from Ras Al Hadd in Oman. It triggered an immediate response from both the United States Navy and Omani authorities, including Omani government officials and ships in the vicinity. It has been revealed that the ship, known as Virat 1, which is a mechanised sailing ship, encountered trouble on the day June 14.

Once the emergency information was conveyed to the US Navy, it contacted the shore authorities and started rescue efforts. The incident took place in a very sensitive maritime zone in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, which has continued to remain under strict surveillance amid increased tensions and disturbances owing to the Middle East conflict.

US Navy begins rescue mission as boat sinks in troubled waters

As soon as the emergency occurred, a US Navy P-8 maritime patrol plane arrived on the scene and released a lifeboat for the distressed dhow.

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The US Navy further arranged assistance from a nearby merchant vessel, MV Jabal Ali 9, a St Kitts and Nevis-flagged ship operating in the vicinity. Following the coordinated operation, the crew members reportedly boarded the life raft after the dhow began taking on water and started sinking. Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the vessel to go down.

Indian embassy confirms incident and rescue coordination

Confirming the development, the Embassy of India in Muscat said, “The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident.”

This rescue mission is taking place at a particularly crucial time for international shipping operations in the region. The waters surrounding Oman and the Strait of Hormuz have seen their strategic significance rise in the last few months owing to geopolitical issues continuing to impact sea traffic. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: US Warns Hormuz Violations ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’ After 3 Indian Sailors Killed In Oman Operation    

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Indian Dhow Sinks Off Oman Coast, US Navy Leads Rescue Of 14 Crew Members
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