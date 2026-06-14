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Home > Regionals News > Bangalore Weather Today (June 14, 2026): IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; Check 15-Day Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today (June 14, 2026): IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; Check 15-Day Forecast

Bengaluru is set for a wet start to the week, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for June 15 and forecasting moderate rain and stronger winds.

Bangalore weather update (Image: AI-generated)
Bangalore weather update (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 17:38 IST

Bangalore Weather: Bengaluru residents have been advised to keep umbrellas and rain gear ready as a yellow alert has been issued for Monday, June 15, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall in the city. The warning comes as several parts of Karnataka continue to witness active weather conditions, with rain likely to affect evening travel for people returning from offices, schools and colleges. The latest Bangalore weather forecast also points to stronger winds accompanying the showers. On Sunday afternoon, the Bengaluru Meteorological Centre said heavy rainfall was likely within the next three hours in Mysuru, Mandya, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts. An alert issued around 3 pm warned of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in these regions, indicating continued instability across parts of the state.

Bangalore weather gives rainy start to the week as several districts remain under alert

As per reports, Bangalore weather outlook for Monday shows widespread rainfall activity across southern and coastal Karnataka. A yellow alert has been issued for nine districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru and Tumakuru. Coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are also expected to receive heavy showers.

The Bangalore weather forecast suggests that rainfall activity will gradually ease after Tuesday. While some rain is expected to continue, alerts will mainly remain confined to a few coastal districts through the week. Mysuru, Kodagu and Hassan districts have also been placed under a yellow alert for Tuesday.

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What residents can expect over the coming days from the Bangalore weather

Reports say that according to meteorologists, Bengaluru is likely to receive light rain from June 14 to June 18, with Monday expected to bring moderate rainfall. He added that wind speeds are also expected to increase along with the showers. The Bangalore weather pattern is likely to remain pleasant, though commuters may face delays during evening hours.

In north interior Karnataka, light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated locations between June 14 and June 18. The Bangalore weather forecast remains favourable for periodic showers, while the IMD continues to monitor conditions across the state.

Date Weather Forecast
June 15 Moderate rain, yellow alert, gusty winds
June 16 Light to moderate rain
June 17 Light rain at isolated places
June 18 Light rain, cloudy skies
June 19 Cloudy with a chance of showers
June 20 Partly cloudy, isolated rain possible
June 21 Light showers likely
June 22 Mostly cloudy
June 23 Scattered rain showers
June 24 Partly cloudy conditions
June 25 Light rain possible during evening
June 26 Cloudy with brief showers
June 27 Scattered showers and breezy weather
June 28 Partly cloudy with isolated rain
June 29 Light rain possible, pleasant conditions

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today 13 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka | Check Latest Forecast   

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Bangalore Weather Today (June 14, 2026): IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; Check 15-Day Forecast
Tags: Bangalore weatherIMD Bangalore weatherweather bangalore

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Bangalore Weather Today (June 14, 2026): IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; Check 15-Day Forecast

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Bangalore Weather Today (June 14, 2026): IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; Check 15-Day Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today (June 14, 2026): IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; Check 15-Day Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today (June 14, 2026): IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; Check 15-Day Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today (June 14, 2026): IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; Check 15-Day Forecast

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