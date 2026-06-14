‘Innovation Is Deeply Embedded In India’s DNA’: PM Modi Pushes ‘AI For All’ Vision At Bharat Innovates 2026 | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice on Sunday, showcasing India’s growing role in shaping the future of global technology. Addressing investors, startup founders and industry leaders from across the world, Modi highlighted India’s transformation from a technology consumer to a technology contributor. He linked the country’s modern innovation ecosystem to its rich civilisational heritage and underscored India’s commitment to using artificial intelligence and emerging technologies for the benefit of society through the vision of “AI for All.”

PM Modi Links India’s Technological Rise To Ancient Heritage

Speaking at the conclave, PM Modi said innovation has always been an integral part of India’s identity. He pointed to India’s historic contributions in fields such as mathematics, astronomy, medicine and yoga, describing them as milestones that have benefited humanity for centuries.

According to the Prime Minister, today’s technological advancements are a continuation of that legacy. He said India’s rapid progress in innovation and digital transformation reflects the same spirit of discovery that has defined the country throughout its history.

India Emerging As A Global Technology Contributor

Highlighting the country’s growth over the last decade, Modi said the global perception of India has undergone a significant change.

He noted that India was once viewed primarily as a technology adopter, but is now increasingly recognised as a source of innovation, digital solutions and technological expertise. The Prime Minister stressed that many innovations emerging from India have the potential to address global challenges and improve lives across different regions of the world.

He described Bharat Innovates 2026 as a platform designed to encourage international collaboration and co-creation in the technology sector.

‘AI For All’ At The Core Of India’s Vision

Artificial Intelligence remained a key focus of Modi’s address. He emphasised that India’s approach to AI is centred on people rather than profits alone.

The Prime Minister said the country’s digital revolution has been guided by the principle that technology should improve everyday lives and create opportunities for everyone. Under the “AI for All” framework, India aims to ensure that advancements in artificial intelligence contribute to social welfare, economic inclusion and overall public well-being.

He added that India’s digital public infrastructure has been built with the same objective of making technology accessible and beneficial to citizens at every level.

“Innovation is in India’s DNA.” – PM Modi at Bharat Innovates event in France pic.twitter.com/ru1JShT1It — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) June 14, 2026

Bharat Innovates 2026 Brings Together Global Innovation Leaders

Held in Nice from June 14 to June 16, Bharat Innovates 2026 is the flagship event of the India-France Year of Innovation.

The conclave has brought together more than 500 investors, global industry leaders, startup founders and policymakers. Around 120 Indian deep-tech startups are participating in the event, alongside 15 leading higher education institutions from India.

The gathering aims to create opportunities for partnerships, investment, technology validation and international expansion for emerging Indian companies.

Focus On Semiconductors, Space Technology & Healthcare

The event is concentrating on 13 strategic sectors that are expected to shape the future global economy.

These include semiconductors, space technology, advanced computing, biotechnology, healthcare and other cutting-edge industries. Organisers believe the conclave will help Indian startups connect with international partners, attract investments and scale their innovations to global markets.

By creating links between innovators, investors and manufacturers, the event seeks to strengthen India’s position in the global technology ecosystem.

India-France Partnership Gets New Momentum

Beyond technology and business, Bharat Innovates 2026 also reflects the strengthening partnership between India and France.

The event is being viewed as a significant step in expanding cooperation between the two countries in innovation, research and emerging technologies. It also serves as a platform for addressing global challenges through joint efforts and technological collaboration.

Following the conclave, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Evian and Paris from June 16 to 18, where he will participate in discussions with world leaders, including engagements linked to the G7 summit.

A Global Invitation To Innovate With India

The Prime Minister concluded his remarks by positioning India as a partner in solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges. He invited global innovators, investors and institutions to work alongside India in shaping the next generation of technological progress.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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