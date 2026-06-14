US-Iran Peace Deal Signing: Date, Time, Venue, Who Will Attend Historic Ceremony

The United States and Iran will sign a peace agreement that could bring an end to a warthat has continued for more than three months, though uncertainty remains over the exact timeline and final confirmation from Tehran. US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the agreement is scheduled to be signed on Sunday (local time), while Pakistan, which has played a central mediating role, indicated that preparations for the signing process are already underway.

When Will The US-Iran Peace Deal Be Signed?

According to Trump, the peace agreement between Washington and Tehran is expected to be signed on Sunday. Pakistan also suggested that the process is nearing completion. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a final agreement was likely to be concluded within the next 24 hours, after which both sides would proceed with an electronic signing.

“With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week,” Sharif was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

Pakistan’s foreign minister separately confirmed that a signing ceremony had been planned for Sunday but did not disclose further details.

However, Iran has not officially endorsed the Sunday timeline. Before Trump publicly announced the planned signing through a Truth Social post, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei urged caution over speculation surrounding the timing.

“It will not be tomorrow, but could happen in the coming days,” Baghaei was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

Where Will The Signing Take Place?

There are conflicting reports about the venue for the signing of the deal. Some reports claim that the MoU will be signed virtually. While an official venue has not been formally confirmed, earlier reports suggested that Geneva is being considered as the likely location for signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The choice of Geneva is reportedly linked to its proximity to the summit venue in the French Alps.

Following the signing stage, technical-level negotiations are expected to move to Islamabad.

Date: June 14

Venue: Virtually or Geneva

Time: Not disclosed yet

Who Will Attend The Signing Ceremony?

President Trump has indicated that he will not personally attend the signing. Instead, US Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to represent the United States during the ceremony.

Earlier reports suggested that Vance would sign the MOU in Geneva before the process transitions into technical discussions in Islamabad. No Iranian delegation details have been officially announced.

What Is In The Iran-US Peace Deal?

Trump called the agreement fundamentally different from previous US-Iran arrangements and claimed Tehran had abandoned its nuclear ambitions.

“Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”

Trump also claimed that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately after the agreement is signed.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” he wrote on Truth Social.

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