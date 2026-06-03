Donald Trump Calls Reports Of Stalled US-Iran Talks ‘Fake’ Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

US President Donald Trump has dismissed media reports suggesting that diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran have stalled, insisting that dialogue remains ongoing despite escalating geopolitical tensions across the Middle East. In a post on Truth Social, Trump pushed back against claims that communication between the two countries had broken down, asserting that discussions have continued consistently in recent days.

Trump Says Communication Channels Remain Open

‘Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the U.S.A. stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous. The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today,’ Trump wrote.

While acknowledging the uncertain nature of diplomacy, the US President renewed pressure on Tehran to reach a formal agreement with Washington. ‘Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, ‘It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer! Trump added.

Trump’s remarks came a day after he described the diplomatic efforts as moving ahead rapidly despite the volatile security situation across the region. ‘Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,’ Trump posted earlier on social media. Trump’s assessment differed sharply from reports published by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, which claimed Tehran had paused indirect negotiations due to Israel’s expanding military operations in Lebanon.

Iran Maintains Focus on Ending Hostilities

The conflicting narratives highlight the uncertainty surrounding international diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the regional conflict, restoring navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and addressing long-standing concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme. Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that ending active hostilities remains their immediate priority, indicating that broader diplomatic engagement cannot move forward while Israeli military operations continue in Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei outlined Tehran’s position, stating, ‘No negotiations have taken place on the details of the nuclear file. At this stage, our priority is ending the war.’ Baqaei further underlined that Iran views a halt in hostilities in Lebanon as a prerequisite for wider regional agreements.

Ceasefire Demands and Accusations Against Washington

‘We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal aimed at ending the war,’ Baqaei said. Adding to the diplomatic deadlock, Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused Washington of failing to honour its commitments. Ghalibaf described the American naval deployment and the expanding conflict in Lebanon as ‘clear evidence of US non-compliance with the ceasefire.’ The diplomatic situation has been further complicated by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments.

Tehran has repeatedly warned that it is prepared to maintain shipping restrictions and use its regional influence to increase pressure on Western powers. According to reports by Tasnim, Iran is capable of sustaining the Hormuz blockade and may work with allied regional groups to extend maritime pressure to other strategic chokepoints, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea. In a broadcast carried by Iranian state television, the Revolutionary Guards warned that ‘crossing the red lines in Lebanon and Gaza’ could trigger a ‘direct war.’ The military force also stated that Iran remains committed to defending what it called the ‘Strait of Hormuz equation’ and is prepared to take ‘meaningful actions’ if necessary.

US Pursues Diplomacy Amid Military Escalation

Despite the increasingly tense environment, Trump’s comments suggest Washington continues to prioritize a negotiated resolution over deeper military escalation. The United States has maintained its dual-track approach, combining strong support for Israeli military operations with diplomatic efforts aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending active conflict, and restoring limits on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Although weeks of indirect negotiations, retaliatory military actions, and intense diplomatic activity have yet to produce a breakthrough, Trump’s latest remarks indicate that Washington still considers communication channels with Tehran to be fully operational.

(Inputs From ANI)

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