Fact Check: Did IShowSpeed’s “Champions” Get 120M Views and Beat Shakira’s Official World Cup Anthem?

As the tournament draws near, the fight for the definitive soundtrack to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has moved from the official stages to the digital trenches. Streaming star Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. set records with his independent anthem, “World Cup (Champions),” according to a viral rumour on TikTok and X.

The claim says Speed’s track pulled in a whopping 120 million social media views within 24 hours of its June 1, 2026 release, easily eclipsing a 70-million-view opening day for “Dai Dai,” the official FIFA anthem by pop icon Shakira and Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

The basic cultural story is true, Speed is really winning the war for fan approval, but the mind-blowing data points that make the claim are wildly inflated.

The Verdict: Exaggerated Metrics, True Cultural Impact

When we examine the official digital analytics more carefully, the 120 million and 70 million single-day view counts are figments of the internet. Speed’s high-octane music video, in its first 24 hours, earned around 50 million aggregated views across YouTube, X and Instagram combined — an incredibly impressive feat for an independent creator but less than half of the rumoured figure. Likewise, Shakira’s “Dai Dai” was rolled out much slower in a more traditional way, and it never saw a 70 million view single-day bump at launch.

🚨| BREAKING: IShowSpeed’s World Cup song surpassed Shakira’s official World Cup song in viral popularity.😳 pic.twitter.com/ivUbbza6Tl — Football Time | 𝐅𝐓 (@FootbalTimeX) June 2, 2026

Also, audio streaming charts like the Billboard Global 200, which are skewed toward radio play, give Shakira’s song an edge because it is being played heavily on radio stations around the world. The claim that Speed has “lower sustained metrics” is also premature. His track is still getting massive organic short-form numbers.

The Internet Has Spoken: Why Speed’s Song is Gaining More Praise

But even with the inflated numbers, the statement hits one undeniable fact: the football world is overwhelmingly choosing IShowSpeed over FIFA’s official game.

Shakira is a World Cup legend, the creator of “Waka Waka”—arguably the greatest tournament anthem ever made. But “Dai Dai” has come under heavy criticism from internet audiences for being over-produced, corporate and lacking the stadium-shaking energy required for football’s biggest stage.

In stark contrast, Speed’s “Champions” has been met with near-universal praise from fans and creators alike.

The 48-Nation Roll Call: By meticulously shouting out all 48 participating countries in the newly expanded World Cup format, Speed created an instant sense of global inclusivity that FIFA’s official marketing failed to replicate.

Unfiltered Energy: Directed by Zach Madden, the Miami-based video captures raw, chaotic, flag-waving passion that directly mirrors real fan culture.

The Ultimate Validation: The track gained so much traction that the official FIFA World Cup account responded to Speed’s release on social media, teasing: “we will be in touch.”

Ultimately, the metrics may be exaggerated, but the sentiment is undeniable. While Shakira’s “Dai Dai” will play in the corporate hospitality suites, IShowSpeed’s “Champions” has firmly established itself as the true anthem of the fans.