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Home > Business > Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 57.30% Revenue Growth and 76% Rise in PAT in FY26

Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 57.30% Revenue Growth and 76% Rise in PAT in FY26

Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 57.30% Revenue Growth and 76% Rise in PAT in FY26

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 18:53 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 02: Transteel Seating Technologies Limited (NSE: TRANSTEEL), a workplace furniture and ergonomic seating solutions company, reported strong financial performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, driven by healthy demand from enterprise customers, execution of large projects, and improved operational efficiency.

Transteel delivered a robust performance in FY26, with revenue from operations rising 57.30% year-on-year to ₹139.45 crore, compared to ₹88.65 crore in FY25. Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 69.1% to ₹29.73 crore from ₹17.58 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 76.0% to ₹22.30 crore from ₹12.67 crore in the previous financial year.

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The company also reported a significant improvement in earnings per share (EPS), which increased to ₹9.34 in FY26 from ₹6.28 in FY25, reflecting strong profitability and value creation for shareholders.

Transteel’s balance sheet continued to strengthen during the year. Shareholders’ funds rose to ₹133.95 crore as of March 31, 2026, while total assets expanded to ₹288.90 crore from ₹162.19 crore in FY25, highlighting the company’s growing scale, enhanced operational capabilities, and strong financial position.

The company benefited from sustained demand for modern workplace infrastructure as organisations increasingly invest in employee productivity, workplace collaboration, and ergonomic office environments. Growing awareness around employee wellness and workspace optimisation has further accelerated demand for ergonomic seating and workplace furniture solutions across corporate India.

Looking ahead, the company aims to leverage its design-led approach, manufacturing capabilities, and customer-centric solutions to deepen its presence in the workplace furniture segment. Transteel will continue to focus on innovation, quality, and execution excellence while capitalising on emerging opportunities arising from India’s evolving commercial real estate and office infrastructure landscape.

About Transteel Seating Technologies Limited 

Transteel Seating Technologies Limited is engaged in the design, manufacturing and distribution of workplace furniture and ergonomic seating solutions. The company caters to corporates, institutions, and commercial establishments across India through a diversified portfolio of office seating, workstations, storage systems, and workplace furniture products.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 57.30% Revenue Growth and 76% Rise in PAT in FY26
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Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 57.30% Revenue Growth and 76% Rise in PAT in FY26
Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 57.30% Revenue Growth and 76% Rise in PAT in FY26
Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 57.30% Revenue Growth and 76% Rise in PAT in FY26
Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 57.30% Revenue Growth and 76% Rise in PAT in FY26

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