Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee

The Centre on Tuesday has transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta amid growing controversy surrounding the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and its procurement process. The move comes as the Ministry of Education intensifies scrutiny of the digital evaluation framework introduced for Class 12 examinations this year. Alongside the transfers, the government has constituted a committee to investigate the procurement of OSM services and examine whether any irregularities occurred during the selection and implementation process.

Officials are expected to review the tendering procedure, vendor selection, and overall execution of the project.

OSM System Faced Questions Over Security & Functioning

The controversy erupted after concerns were raised about vulnerabilities in the OSM platform used for digital evaluation of answer sheets. A teenage cybersecurity researcher flagged alleged security gaps in the system, prompting wider debate about the reliability of the platform. CBSE later acknowledged that vulnerabilities had been identified in the service provider’s portal and said corrective measures were being taken.

Students Reported Technical Difficulties

The rollout of the OSM system also drew criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, delays in post-result services, answer-sheet access issues, and problems related to re-evaluation processes. Questions were raised about the preparedness of the system and the impact of disruptions on students seeking verification of marks.

Ministry Signals Accountability

The transfers are being seen as part of a broader effort by the Education Ministry to establish accountability and restore confidence in CBSE’s examination and evaluation processes. The probe committee’s findings are expected to determine whether further administrative or disciplinary action is warranted.

ALSO READ: RUHS CUET Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecard and Rank List