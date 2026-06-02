LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee

Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee

The Centre transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta after the OSM controversy triggered concerns over procurement and system integrity. A probe panel has been formed, while whistleblower Sarthak Sidhant appeared before a parliamentary committee examining alleged irregularities in the digital evaluation system.

Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee (Via X)
Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 18:39 IST

The Centre on Tuesday has transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta amid growing controversy surrounding the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and its procurement process. The move comes as the Ministry of Education intensifies scrutiny of the digital evaluation framework introduced for Class 12 examinations this year. Alongside the transfers, the government has constituted a committee to investigate the procurement of OSM services and examine whether any irregularities occurred during the selection and implementation process. 

Officials are expected to review the tendering procedure, vendor selection, and overall execution of the project.

OSM System Faced Questions Over Security & Functioning

The controversy erupted after concerns were raised about vulnerabilities in the OSM platform used for digital evaluation of answer sheets. A teenage cybersecurity researcher flagged alleged security gaps in the system, prompting wider debate about the reliability of the platform. CBSE later acknowledged that vulnerabilities had been identified in the service provider’s portal and said corrective measures were being taken.

You Might Be Interested In

Students Reported Technical Difficulties

The rollout of the OSM system also drew criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, delays in post-result services, answer-sheet access issues, and problems related to re-evaluation processes. Questions were raised about the preparedness of the system and the impact of disruptions on students seeking verification of marks.

Ministry Signals Accountability

The transfers are being seen as part of a broader effort by the Education Ministry to establish accountability and restore confidence in CBSE’s examination and evaluation processes. The probe committee’s findings are expected to determine whether further administrative or disciplinary action is warranted.

ALSO READ: RUHS CUET Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecard and Rank List

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee
Tags: cbseCBSE chairman transferredCBSE latest newsCBSE news todayCBSE OSM controversyCBSE probe committeeCBSE secretary transferredhome-hero-pos-1OSM portal rowSarthak Sidhant

RELATED News

CBSE Reports Cyberattack Attempts on Re-Evaluation Portal

CBSE OSM Controversy: Student researcher Sarthak Sidhant to present findings before Parliamentary panel

JIPMAT 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in; Know Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

CBSE Opens Class 12 Verification And Re-Evaluation Portal; Aadhaar Verification Mandatory For Applications

CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards Released for Rescheduled Exams at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Download Steps and Revised Exam Dates

LATEST NEWS

Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 57.30% Revenue Growth and 76% Rise in PAT in FY26

ISDI & SCAD USA Announce Global Experiential Design Pathway

UK MP Reveals Disturbing Pak Grooming Gang Testimonies

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demands 2X Endorsement Fees After IPL 2026 Heroics: Check Details Inside

RISE Institute Announces 15+ IIT Selections; Six Girls from J&K Feature in 2026 Success List

Boong Wins Big At NYIFF 2026: Is The BAFTA-Winning Manipuri Drama Available To Stream On OTT?

IND vs AFG Test: Shubman Gill’s Team India Add Ranji Star Auqib Nabi And Five Net Bowlers Ahead of Afghanistan Clash in Mullanpur

Lines N Shades Tattoo Studio Marks a Decade of Artistic Excellence in Mumbai

Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee

90% Of Firms Increased AI Spending, Yet Few Can Prove Business Returns: Survey

Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee
Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee
Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee
Major CBSE Shake-Up After OSM Portal Controversy: Chairman And Secretary Transferred, Govt Forms Probe Committee

QUICK LINKS