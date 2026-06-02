CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards Released for Rescheduled Exams at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Download Steps and Revised Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now issued revised admit cards for candidates whose CUET UG 2026 exam had been postponed due to technical problems that was on May 30 during the Shift-I exam. They can now download the updated hall tickets from the CUET UG official website. The re-exam is scheduled to take place from June 6 to June 7. The NTA had earlier notified students that postponed exams will now be held on fresh dates, not cancelled. So affected candidates have another chance to sit for the test. All candidates should download their admit cards as soon as possible and check all the details mentioned before attending the exam.

Why was the CUET UG 2026 exam postponed

NTA was notified of technical issues during the Shift-I exam scheduled on May 30, which disrupted a section of candidates, and it held a rescheduled exam. In order to avert any disadvantage to the students, the agency released new examination dates and assured that their examination attempts would stand valid. This is a move to uphold fairness and accommodate students by ensuring equal testing conditions. Only the students constrained by the technical glitch have to appear for the new examination date.

How to get CUET UG 2026 admit card

The candidates may download their new admit card from the official CUET UG website himself by logging in using their application ID credentials. To download the card, visit the official website and click on admit card link available on the portal’s home page. Enter your application number and password to proceed to the page.

Once admit card appears on your screen, it is advisable to check the details such as test date, reporting time, test centre and profile type carefully before downloading and printing a copy. The admit card’s hard copy should be taken to the test centre in possession of supporting documents which are valid proof of identity.

What information is provided on the CUET UG hall ticket

The admit card has information that every student may need on the day of the examination. It will have the name of the candidate, application number, date of appearance, the examination shift, reporting time and the allotted test centre.

On the admit card are also pointers regarding examination day rules and conduct within the examination premises. Students must immediately report unfamiliarity in any personal details or examination information to the concerned authorities lest they are caught in difficulties later on.

What should students do before the re-exam

Students appearing for the rescheduled examination need to carefully scan the instructions printed on the admit card and plan ahead for travel to the examination centre. They should also make several printed copies of the hall ticket and have ready all the documents that are needed on the day of examination. Arriving ahead of the reporting time at the examination centre would spare them from any last-minute troubles.

The examination will be conducted on revised dates and not on the dates of earlier issues. Hence, candidates must reconfirm the examination details and the examination centre. Now that the perusal of admit cards has been done, affected students can finalise the last bit of their preparation and focus on the rescheduled examination that will be conducted on June 6 and June 7.

Also Read: CTET September 2026 Registration Closing Soon at ctet.nic.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern and Application Steps