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Home > India News > 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging In Patna Hostel; Family Alleges Harassment, Friend Says Parents Weren’t Talking To Her

17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging In Patna Hostel; Family Alleges Harassment, Friend Says Parents Weren’t Talking To Her

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Samastipur was found dead in a Patna hostel room in an apparent suicide case. Police are investigating all angles after the family alleged that a boy had been harassing the student.

17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging In Patna Hostel. Photo: X
17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging In Patna Hostel. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 13:54 IST

The body of a 17 year old NEET aspirant was found hanging in the Radhe Krishna Hostel in Patna’s Journalist Nagar area. The student, who came from Samastipur, had been staying in Patna since 2024 to prepare for the NEET medical entrance exam. After the police got the information, they reached the hostel, took the body into custody, and then sent it for a post-mortem. At first glance, the matter seems like a suicide, but police are checking every possible angle, step by step. Since the incident, students living in the hostel to do their NEET preparation are in shock and grief at the same time.

NEET Student Dies By Suicide in Patna 

From the initial information, it was said that Shruti Kumari went back to her room after dinner on Monday night. Then on Tuesday morning, when she did not come out for a long time, the other students started getting worried. They kept calling her again and again but there was no reply at all, like none.

When the door still would not open, the girls somehow ended up pushing it open. They were totally shocked to see Shruti hanging in her room. 

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As per reports, the student had returned to Patna from her home only about 10 days ago. Now the police have started investigating the situation. They’re also checking the student’s phone, though more details are still not coming out yet. 

ASP Sadar Abhinav Kumar says, “Police got a call from this girls’ hostel about the body of a girl, who was preparing for a competitive exam while living here, found hanging here. We are investigating all angles, including suicide. The FSL team has taken all the evidence. We can tell more only after the FSL report and postmortem. We have seized her mobile phone and a few other things. We are not able to draw a conclusion based on this. Prima facie, we have not found evidence of a forced entry. We will be able to tell more after the FSL report.”



Family Alleges Boy Harassed 17-Year-Old

Hostel operator Abha Singh said the student ate dinner on Monday night then went to sleep the way like usual. She had been disturbed for the past few days.



According to her friend, she seemed streest because her parents were not talking to her.

Family members also stated that a boy had been troubling her for a long time now. They asked the police to take the investigation seriously. 

Also Read: UP Crime: NSUI Leader’s Wife Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances Months After Marriage. Family Alleges Dowry Harassment And Murder 

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17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging In Patna Hostel; Family Alleges Harassment, Friend Says Parents Weren’t Talking To Her
Tags: home-hero-pos-2neet caseneet exam dateNEET Student dead in patnaNEET Student deathNEET student suicide

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17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging In Patna Hostel; Family Alleges Harassment, Friend Says Parents Weren’t Talking To Her

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17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging In Patna Hostel; Family Alleges Harassment, Friend Says Parents Weren’t Talking To Her
17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging In Patna Hostel; Family Alleges Harassment, Friend Says Parents Weren’t Talking To Her
17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging In Patna Hostel; Family Alleges Harassment, Friend Says Parents Weren’t Talking To Her
17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging In Patna Hostel; Family Alleges Harassment, Friend Says Parents Weren’t Talking To Her

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