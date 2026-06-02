ED Targets Dawood Ibrahim’s Key Aide Salim Ismail Dola, Raids 20 Locations Across Mumbai And Gujarat

Money Laundering Case: The Enforcement Directorate carried out coordinated search operations on Tuesday at 20 locations across Mumbai, Surat, Ankleshwar, and Rajkot. The action is part of a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation into a suspected transnational drug trafficking and laundering network. Officials said the probe is focused on drug trafficker Salim Ismail Dola and his associates, who are under scrutiny for their alleged role in running a wide criminal syndicate.

Drug Supply and Money Trail Under Scanner

According to the ED, the network is suspected of handling the supply of precursor chemicals used to manufacture mephedrone (MD), along with large-scale drug trafficking operations. Investigators are also tracking how the proceeds were allegedly routed through hawala channels and further invested in assets, properties, and other financial holdings linked to the syndicate.

Earlier Arrests & Interrogations

The crackdown comes shortly after Dola was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a major drug trafficking case and later handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Police units have been questioning him in multiple cases, including alleged involvement in drug manufacturing units in Satara and Mysuru. He is currently in judicial custody, with further interrogation expected.

Alleged Financial Network and International Links

Investigators believe nearly 30 percent of the drug money was routed to Dola, with reports suggesting part of the proceeds were used to buy properties in Dubai, while the rest was reinvested into expanding the network. Dola is also suspected of links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s broader criminal ecosystem.

Wider Investigation Deepens

The case gained momentum after the arrest of another accused, Faisal Javed Sheikh, who allegedly provided key leads during questioning. Sheikh is already facing multiple NDPS cases involving mephedrone and cocaine seizures, along with MCOCA charges.

Officials say the ongoing ED searches and interrogation of Dola could help uncover a larger network spanning multiple states and international routes, along with hidden financial assets and associates.

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