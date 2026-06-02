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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s Thriller Drama Nears Rs 100 Crore Net In India Despite Sharp Monday Drop

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s Thriller Drama Nears Rs 100 Crore Net In India Despite Sharp Monday Drop

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3’s dream run at the big screen has somewhere settled down in its second week. As per the tracking website Sacnilk, the Malayalam film managed to earn a Rs 2.20 crore net in India on its twelfth day which is a considerable dip of over 58 percent as compared to its previous day.

Drishyam 3, Picture Credits- X (@drishyam3movie)
Drishyam 3, Picture Credits- X (@drishyam3movie)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 14:56 IST

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections: Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3’s dream run at the big screen has somewhere settled down in its second week. As per the tracking website Sacnilk, the Malayalam film managed to earn a Rs 2.20 crore net in India on its twelfth day which is a considerable dip of over 58 percent as compared to its previous day.

The film began on an outstanding note in its first week, collecting a net of Rs 81.95 crores. Because of strong word of mouth and approval from the film critics, the film was poised to be a major success from the start. The last branch in the Drishyam franchise saw a response befitting its name, even though a response has dipped but the film has been able to still maintain a steady buzz and footfall which might make it one of the biggest grossers in the Malayalam film industry.

Day 12 Domestic Breakdown

Following a solid second weekend where the film brought in over ₹14 crore across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the Monday blues caught up with Georgekutty’s latest cover-up.

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The film minted ₹2.20 crore net across all languages in India. Expectedly, the original Malayalam version drove the bulk of the revenue, bringing in ₹2.00 crore. The dubbed versions saw quiet footfalls, with Telugu contributing ₹12 lakh, Tamil bringing in ₹5 lakh, and Kannada adding ₹3 lakh.

The day’s earnings were generated across 2,276 tracking shows nationwide, registering an average occupancy of around 11% to 15% on a working Monday.

The Race to ₹100 Crore

While the daily numbers have slowed down, Drishyam 3 is sitting comfortably on the doorstep of the coveted ₹100 crore net club in India.

Metric

Collection Status

India Net Total (12 Days)

₹98.90 crore

India Gross Total

₹114.76 crore

Overseas Gross Total

₹110.00 crore

Worldwide Gross Total

₹224.76 crore

The film cleared the ₹100 crore gross domestic threshold back on Day 10, making it Mohanlal’s fifth film to cross that milestone. It needs just a little over ₹1 crore to officially secure its ₹100 crore net domestic certificate.

Will it become the highest Malayalam grosser?

A question I believe everyone is wondering about. Drishyam 3 is currently sitting as second highest Malayalam movie in terms of its gross collections only coming short of Vaaza 2 which had a gross collection of Rs 129.42 crores. To be honest it seems difficult if you consider the weekday drop today but in the hope of a weekend push, we cannot rule out the possibility of Drishyam 3 actually achieving the target as well.

The buzz might have settled down but one can never ignore the loyal fanbase of this franchise which has turned to theatres in big numbers to watch the last movie of the trilogy.

With Ajay Devgan and Tabu as the lead, the Hindi counterpart of the Malayalam hit is set to release later in the year as well. The fans for the series are in for a treat.

ALSO READ: Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Reacts To Salam Khan’s Legal Notice: ‘Not A Biopic’

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s Thriller Drama Nears Rs 100 Crore Net In India Despite Sharp Monday Drop
Tags: drishyam 3 box office collectionDrishyam 3 earningsDrishyam 3 Full Movie CollectionMohanlal films

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s Thriller Drama Nears Rs 100 Crore Net In India Despite Sharp Monday Drop

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s Thriller Drama Nears Rs 100 Crore Net In India Despite Sharp Monday Drop
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s Thriller Drama Nears Rs 100 Crore Net In India Despite Sharp Monday Drop
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s Thriller Drama Nears Rs 100 Crore Net In India Despite Sharp Monday Drop
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s Thriller Drama Nears Rs 100 Crore Net In India Despite Sharp Monday Drop

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