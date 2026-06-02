WWE RAW Results and Highlights (June 1, 2026): Jacob Fatu Acknowledges Roman Reigns as Tribal Chief, Seth Rollins Advances in King of The Ring

WWE RAW (1 June 2026) Results and Highlights: The show’s June 1 episode aired on WWE RAW in Turin, Italy at the Inalpi Arena. The first stages of King and Queen of the Ring tournament were made in Italy because of Clash. At the same time, Sol Ruca became the new Women’s IC Champion, Jacob Fatu admitted Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief, and there were other live wrestling events that set the mood on RAW this week.

WWE RAW: Jacob Fatu acknowledges Roman Reigns as Tribal Chief







To kick things off, Roman Reigns and The Usos made their way to the ring. Reigns said that this was going to be “acknowledgement day” and he waited for Jacob Fatu to come out. After exchanging some words, Fatu came out and admitted Reigns as Tribal Chief after the latter’s win over him at Clash in Italy.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Oba Femi proceeds to King of Ring Tournament semi-final

Oba Femi ADVANCES in the King of the Ring Tournament!! 👑 The RULER wants it ALL! pic.twitter.com/xeoErXtzPc — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026







The initial round of the King of the Ring tournament kicked off the entire WWE RAW show. The grim excitement of the crowd was carried from the four-way match at ringside between Penta, Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa (with Talla Tonga), and Carmelo Hayes. After a couple of exchanges, it was Oba Femi who emerged victorious by pinning Solo Sikoa inside the ring. He even managed to stop Talla Tonga’s interference. With his signature Fall from Grace move, he defeated him, not only winning the match but also advancing to the next stage of the tournament. Afterwards, he warned Brock Lesnar that he would be seeing him soon.

WWE RAW (June 1): Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee beat Rusev and Ethan Page

For this tag fight we had Rusev and Ethan Page in one corner and Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in the other. The two sides had a back and forth fight, as in the last seconds, Rey Mysterio knocked the Ethan Page with a 619 followed by a splash, while Dragon Lee beat Rusev with a dive.

WWE: IYO Sky one step closer to becoming Queen of the Ring

IYO SKY ADVANCES!!! 🤩 Will @Iyo_SkyWWE be Queen of the Ring? pic.twitter.com/J89vX0Wv1X — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026







IYO Sky, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Lash Legend went head-to-head in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The rising stars of the women’s division clashed in the thrilling Fatal 4-Way bout. Near the end, IYO Sky cleverly executed a Moonsault to pin Giulia and secure a victory that led to her advancement.

WWE RAW in Italy: Seth Rollins settles score against Bron Breakker







Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins were the highlight of the night. They met for the third time as singles fighters and went at each other with utmost ferocity. In the end, Austin Theory came out of nowhere and hit Seth Rollins with his tag belt. Theory was also taken out by Montez Ford. Bron Breakker accidentally speared Paul Heyman. After spearing Rollins, he walked into the ring and gave Rollins’ belt a headbutt. Afterwards, he finished the match with a stomp.

Also Read: WWE Clash In Italy Results and Highlights (May 31, 2026): Roman Reigns Wins Tribal Combat Against Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar Stuns Oba Femi