WWE RAW (June 1, 2026): Full Match Card, King & Queen of The Ring Matches, Start Time, Live Streaming and Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Pakistan & Rest of the World

WWE RAW, 1 June: Roman Reigns walked away with a win at the historic first Premium Live Event (PLE) in Italy, Clash in Italy, on Sunday, by keeping both the Tribal Chief title and the World Heavyweight championship with him. At the same time, Brock Lesnar got his revenge for the WrestleMania loss by demolishing Oba Femi. Then again, Sol Ruca toppled Becky Lynch in an enormous upset to take her first WWE title after being promoted to the main roster post-WrestleMania 42. After the PLE, WWE will stage the June 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, set to be live from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. This Monday, the show’s focus will be on the aftermath of Sunday.

WWE RAW Tonight (1 June 2026): Full Match Card

The above-mentioned wrestlers are set to appear on WWE RAW Tonight (1 June 2026). It will be a star-studded lineup in Italy as the WWE fans from around the world prepare themselves for yet another special night. Even though the Clash in Italy was one of the best event produced by WWE in recent times, the RAW after PLE could feature some of the top wrestlers.

PENTA, Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes will be fighting it out in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament. Lash Legend, IYO Sky, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez will be fighting it out in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

WWE RAW: King of the Ring Tournament

The King of the Ring tournament first round will be kicking off this week’s Monday Night RAW. Penta, Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes and Oba Femi will be facing off in a Fatal 4-Way match. The winner of the bout will proceed to the semifinals of the tournament and be one step closer to the title of King of the Ring.

WWE RAW (June 1): Queen of the Ring Tournament

The same tournament in the Women’s division will take place, this week’s Monday Night RAW will feature a Fatal 4-Way match for women. Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, IYO Sky, and Giulia will be up against each other in an important match to clinch the spot in the tournament’s semifinals.

WWE RAW Start Time Today: India, UAE, UK, US, Australia & Pakistan Timings

COUNTRY TIME India 11:30 PM IST Dubai (UAE) 10:00 PM GST United Kingdom & Ireland 7:00 PM BST United States 02 PM ET / 01 PM CT / 11 AM PT Australia 4:00 AM AEST / 5:00 AM AEDT (Tuesday) Pakistan 12:00 AM PST (Tuesday) Canada 02:00 PM ET Bangladesh 12:00 AM BST (Tuesday) Saudi Arabia 09:00 PM AST France 08:00 PM CET Brazil 04:00 PM BRT Mexico 01:00 PM CST Singapore 03:00 AM SGT (Tuesday) China 03:00 AM CST (Tuesday) Nigeria 08:00 PM WAT South Africa 09:00 PM SAST Germany 08:00 PM CET

Where to Watch WWE RAW Live: TV Channels & Streaming Platforms Worldwide

COUNTRY TELECAST India Netflix Dubai (UAE) Netflix United Kingdom & Ireland Netflix United States Netflix Australia Netflix Pakistan Netflix Canada Netflix Bangladesh Netflix Saudi Arabia Netflix France Netflix Brazil Netflix Mexico Netflix Singapore Netflix China iQIYI Nigeria SuperSport & Showmax South Africa SuperSport & Showmax Germany ProSieben Maxx

How to Watch WWE RAW Live Online: Step-by-Step Guide for Global Fans

Fans from around the world can watch WWE RAW on different streaming platforms. In most countries, WWE events, including RAW, can be streamed live on Netflix. Here is a step-by-step guide for watching WWE RAW:

Step 1: Log on to Netflix using a registered account email and password.

Step 2: Go to the search bar and search for WWE.

Step 3: Click on WWE RAW on the 1st of June to watch the latest episode.

Also Read: WWE Clash In Italy Results and Highlights (May 31, 2026): Roman Reigns Wins Tribal Combat Against Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar Stuns Oba Femi