WWE RAW (June 1, 2026): Full Match Card, King & Queen of The Ring Matches, Start Time, Live Streaming and Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Pakistan & Rest of the World

WWE RAW, 1 June: Roman Reigns walked away with a win at the historic first Premium Live Event (PLE) in Italy, Clash in Italy, on Sunday, by keeping both the Tribal Chief title and the World Heavyweight championship with him. At the same time, Brock Lesnar got his revenge for the WrestleMania loss by demolishing Oba Femi. Then again, Sol Ruca toppled Becky Lynch in an enormous upset to take her first WWE title after being promoted to the main roster post-WrestleMania 42. After the PLE, WWE will stage the June 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, set to be live from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. This Monday, the show’s focus will be on the aftermath of Sunday.
WWE RAW Tonight (1 June 2026): Full Match Card
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PENTA
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Oba Femi
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Solo Sikoa
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Carmelo Hayes
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Lash Legend
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IYO Sky
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Giulia
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Roxanne Perez
The above-mentioned wrestlers are set to appear on WWE RAW Tonight (1 June 2026). It will be a star-studded lineup in Italy as the WWE fans from around the world prepare themselves for yet another special night. Even though the Clash in Italy was one of the best event produced by WWE in recent times, the RAW after PLE could feature some of the top wrestlers.
PENTA, Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes will be fighting it out in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament. Lash Legend, IYO Sky, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez will be fighting it out in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.
WWE RAW: King of the Ring Tournament
The King of the Ring tournament first round will be kicking off this week’s Monday Night RAW. Penta, Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes and Oba Femi will be facing off in a Fatal 4-Way match. The winner of the bout will proceed to the semifinals of the tournament and be one step closer to the title of King of the Ring.
WWE RAW (June 1): Queen of the Ring Tournament
The same tournament in the Women’s division will take place, this week’s Monday Night RAW will feature a Fatal 4-Way match for women. Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, IYO Sky, and Giulia will be up against each other in an important match to clinch the spot in the tournament’s semifinals.
WWE RAW Start Time Today: India, UAE, UK, US, Australia & Pakistan Timings
|COUNTRY
|TIME
|India
|11:30 PM IST
|Dubai (UAE)
|10:00 PM GST
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|7:00 PM BST
|United States
|02 PM ET / 01 PM CT / 11 AM PT
|Australia
|4:00 AM AEST / 5:00 AM AEDT (Tuesday)
|Pakistan
|12:00 AM PST (Tuesday)
|Canada
|02:00 PM ET
|Bangladesh
|12:00 AM BST (Tuesday)
|Saudi Arabia
|09:00 PM AST
|France
|08:00 PM CET
|Brazil
|04:00 PM BRT
|Mexico
|01:00 PM CST
|Singapore
|03:00 AM SGT (Tuesday)
|China
|03:00 AM CST (Tuesday)
|Nigeria
|08:00 PM WAT
|South Africa
|09:00 PM SAST
|Germany
|08:00 PM CET
Where to Watch WWE RAW Live: TV Channels & Streaming Platforms Worldwide
|COUNTRY
|TELECAST
|India
|Netflix
|Dubai (UAE)
|Netflix
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Netflix
|United States
|Netflix
|Australia
|Netflix
|Pakistan
|Netflix
|Canada
|Netflix
|Bangladesh
|Netflix
|Saudi Arabia
|Netflix
|France
|Netflix
|Brazil
|Netflix
|Mexico
|Netflix
|Singapore
|Netflix
|China
|iQIYI
|Nigeria
|SuperSport & Showmax
|South Africa
|SuperSport & Showmax
|Germany
|ProSieben Maxx
How to Watch WWE RAW Live Online: Step-by-Step Guide for Global Fans
Fans from around the world can watch WWE RAW on different streaming platforms. In most countries, WWE events, including RAW, can be streamed live on Netflix. Here is a step-by-step guide for watching WWE RAW:
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Step 1: Log on to Netflix using a registered account email and password.
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Step 2: Go to the search bar and search for WWE.
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Step 3: Click on WWE RAW on the 1st of June to watch the latest episode.
Also Read: WWE Clash In Italy Results and Highlights (May 31, 2026): Roman Reigns Wins Tribal Combat Against Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar Stuns Oba Femi
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.