Raakh OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Ali Fazal And Sonali Bendre’s Thriller?

Raakh OTT Release: The official trailer for the much-talked crime thriller starring Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre just dropped today and it has brought all the answers for the fans eagerly waiting to update their June watchlists.

When and Where to Watch

The crime thriller movie Raakh is set to release this June and here are the all the details of the release:

What is Raakh About?

Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, Raakh is a dark, gritty investigative procedural set in 1970s Delhi.

The trailer opens with Ali Fazal questioning, “Bache Kab Se Gayab hai” and this might be the most heart sinking thing for a parent to hear.

The movie is inspired by one of the most chilling real life criminal events in Delhi’s history: the infamous 1978’s Ranga-Billa case.

The series centers on the sudden, terrifying disappearance of two school going teenagers. Sonali Bendre plays Mona Arora, a schoolteacher and fiercely grieving mother, alongside Aamir Bashir, who steps into the role of her disciplined Army officer husband, Ashok.

Tasked with leading the grueling nationwide manhunt is Sub Inspector Jayprakash, played by Ali Fazal. Instead of a standard cop investigation, the case drags Jayprakash deep into the twisted, morally vacant minds of the people, forcing an intense psychological exploration of trauma, guilt, and human depravity.

The Cast of Raakh

Beyond the power trio of Fazal, Bendre, and Bashir, the ensemble cast features seasoned performers including:

Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Rakesh Bedi

Anshul Chauhan

Akash Makhija

For fans accustomed to seeing Ali Fazal navigate the criminal underworld as Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur, seeing him sit on the opposite side of the interrogation table as a conflicted, introverted lawman is going to be the major selling point of the series.

This series is going to be a must watch crime thriller going directly in the watchlist of all the people who are looking to add something to their summer watchlist going this June. As per director and head of originals at Prime Video India, Nikhil Madhok, Ali Fazal has delivered an extraordinary performance in the highly anticipated crime thriller drama, and the story will trap people and make them remember the story even after the series end.

We as the audience hope that the series delivers to the hype and caters to the crime thrilling needs of the audience.

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