From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win

IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. It was yet another great season from the defending champions as they became only the third team to successfully win back-to-back titles. The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For the umpteenth time in the history of the IPL, it was Virat Kohli who aced yet another chase. However, once again, it was the RCB fans who were under the spotlight.

In the 19th season of the IPL, the RCB fans have been a point of discussion. There were moments when the fans in stadiums were seen being disrespectful. There were fans who were taunting the fans of other teams.

IPL 2026 Final: RCB Fans in spotlight









It took only a few minutes after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Gujarat Titans for the fans around the country to take to the roads to celebrate. Videos from different parts of India, including cities that also have their own IPL franchises.







🚨Just look at what these chapri RCB fans are doing in the name of celebration. pic.twitter.com/AyEs4sN3qR — sirron tweets💛 (@SirronOfficial) June 1, 2026









However, along with these videos, there were clips where the fans were seen disrupting public properties and even privately owned vehicles.







Out of Control RCB fans after seeing back to back trophies.🏆😭pic.twitter.com/MR5niLPaPv — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) June 1, 2026









There were clips where the fans were seen destroying police barricades.

🚨RCB fans received belt treatment from Telangana Police🚨 pic.twitter.com/hruscDt1gS — sirron tweets💛 (@SirronOfficial) June 1, 2026









However, the actions from the fans were met with a brutal response. Police officers were seen hitting the people, creating a nuisance with ‘lathis’.

Bro, Begging the cops to hand out some lathis to these RCB fans for celebrating in the streets. 😭 pic.twitter.com/UK9Rl6SzHn — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) June 1, 2026









Even people on the road in their own vehicles who were facing problems requested the police officers to take charge.

What kind of mental illness is this? What have you done to your fans, Kohli sahab? 😭 pic.twitter.com/wyJ4QbyWY5 — Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) June 1, 2026









There have been videos where the fans have seemed to have taken the win too far. RCB is being seen unnecessarily taunting other people on the road. These actions have in the past been a cause of retaliation from the opposing side.

They need to hesitate man CSK might file another complaint to BCCI anytime now pic.twitter.com/rZ8OjuhBEK — RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) June 1, 2026









Just when people had thought they had seen the worst of these RCB fans, there came a video where a fan was seen riding a bike with a Chennai Super Kings jersey tied down. The CSK jersey is seen being dragged down the road.

IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win by five wickets

Before the game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were only the third team to have successfully defended their IPL championship. After the Rajat Patidar-led team had won their first IPL trophy in 2025, they beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets to secure the championship twice in a row. Also, Rajat Patidar set a record by becoming the first captain to win the title twice in his first two seasons. Two players had only won the trophy when they were captain for first time: Shane Warne (with RR in 2008) and Hardik Pandya (with GT in 2022).

After completing yet another run chase, Virat Kohli was given the best player title of the match. When RCB were 156 runs, the right-handed talented batsman was the only one to be not out with 75 runs in 42 balls. He made many boundaries: three sixes and nine fours.

Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli is a Huge Name in Australia’: Deputy PM Richard Marles Hails RCB Star After IPL 2026 Triumph