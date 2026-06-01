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Home > Sports News > From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win

From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title triumph over the Gujarat Titans triggered wild celebrations across the country, but not all the attention was positive. Several videos showing RCB fans creating a nuisance on roads, arguing with the police and allegedly disrespecting a Chennai Super Kings flag quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread debate online. Here's a look at the incidents that got people talking after RCB's historic title win.

RCB fans were under the spotlight after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026. Image Credit: X
RCB fans were under the spotlight after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 17:49 IST

IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. It was yet another great season from the defending champions as they became only the third team to successfully win back-to-back titles. The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For the umpteenth time in the history of the IPL, it was Virat Kohli who aced yet another chase. However, once again, it was the RCB fans who were under the spotlight.

In the 19th season of the IPL, the RCB fans have been a point of discussion. There were moments when the fans in stadiums were seen being disrespectful. There were fans who were taunting the fans of other teams. 

IPL 2026 Final: RCB Fans in spotlight




It took only a few minutes after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Gujarat Titans for the fans around the country to take to the roads to celebrate. Videos from different parts of India, including cities that also have their own IPL franchises. 






However, along with these videos, there were clips where the fans were seen disrupting public properties and even privately owned vehicles. 






There were clips where the fans were seen destroying police barricades.




However, the actions from the fans were met with a brutal response. Police officers were seen hitting the people, creating a nuisance with ‘lathis’. 




Even people on the road in their own vehicles who were facing problems requested the police officers to take charge. 




There have been videos where the fans have seemed to have taken the win too far. RCB is being seen unnecessarily taunting other people on the road. These actions have in the past been a cause of retaliation from the opposing side. 




Just when people had thought they had seen the worst of these RCB fans, there came a video where a fan was seen riding a bike with a Chennai Super Kings jersey tied down. The CSK jersey is seen being dragged down the road. 

IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win by five wickets

Before the game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were only the third team to have successfully defended their IPL championship. After the Rajat Patidar-led team had won their first IPL trophy in 2025, they beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets to secure the championship twice in a row. Also, Rajat Patidar set a record by becoming the first captain to win the title twice in his first two seasons. Two players had only won the trophy when they were captain for first time: Shane Warne (with RR in 2008) and Hardik Pandya (with GT in 2022).

After completing yet another run chase, Virat Kohli was given the best player title of the match. When RCB were 156 runs, the right-handed talented batsman was the only one to be not out with 75 runs in 42 balls. He made many boundaries: three sixes and nine fours.

Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli is a Huge Name in Australia’: Deputy PM Richard Marles Hails RCB Star After IPL 2026 Triumph

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From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win
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From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win

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From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win

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From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win
From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win
From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win
From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win

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