Vivo X Fold 6 To Debut Soon In China: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 200MP Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Details And India Launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo X Fold 6 in the Chinese market by the end of June 2026. The expected launch window aligns closely with that of the Vivo X Fold 5, which was launched around the same time last year. According to a recent post shared on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the device is expected to arrive with a larger battery, upgraded cameras, and MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Vivo X Fold 6 Features and Specifications

The leaks come from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, who has been fairly accurate on Vivo products in the past. Vivo has not officially confirmed anything yet, but if the leaks hold up, this is shaping up to be one of the more interesting foldables of the year.

This would be Vivo’s first X Fold series device using a MediaTek processor, marking a notable shift in brand alignment. Whether that matters in day-to-day use is debatable. The Dimensity 9500 is a genuine flagship chip that holds its own against Snapdragon in real-world performance, and it tends to be more power efficient for sustained workloads. For a foldable phone with a large display running all day, that efficiency matters.

Camera: The camera setup is where things get genuinely bold. The X Fold 6 is said to feature a 200-megapixel large-sensor primary camera, accompanied by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Dual 20-megapixel front cameras are expected on both the inner and outer displays.

A 200MP sensor on a foldable is not something the segment has seen before. Most flagship foldables today max out at 50MP on the main camera. Vivo seems to be making a deliberate push to close the camera gap between foldables and traditional flagship phones.

Battery: Battery life has historically been one of the weaker points of foldable phones. The X Fold 6 appears to be taking a direct swing at that problem. The device is tipped to pack a massive 7,000mAh-class battery, which would be one of the largest batteries seen on a foldable smartphone. Wireless charging support is also reportedly included.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 ships with around 4,400mAh. Getting to 7,000mAh in a book-style foldable while keeping the device slim is a significant engineering task, and the leaks suggest Vivo has managed to do it without making the phone noticeably thicker or heavier.

Display: The X Fold 6 is expected to feature an 8.01-inch inner foldable screen and a 6.51-inch outer display. The inner panel is reportedly a 2K resolution UTG display. Prototype units seen so far feature a flat display with more rounded corners and retain Vivo’s signature large circular rear camera module. Full waterproofing is also expected to make the cut.

When Will It Launch in India?

The China launch is tentatively set for late June 2026, but an India launch date has not been confirmed. The Vivo X Fold 5 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,59,999, and the X Fold 6 is expected to land in a similar premium price range when it eventually arrives.

Given how fast Vivo has moved with the X Fold 5’s India availability after the China debut, a few months’ wait seems likely. For foldable buyers in India, this one is worth keeping an eye on.