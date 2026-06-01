‘World’s Highest Junkyard’? Viral Mount Everest Video Exposes Camp IV’s Growing Trash Crisis

A troubling video clip coming from Camp IV on Mount Everest has once again brought into focus the issue of waste disposal on Earth’s highest mountain. The video posted on June 1, 2026, by Everest Today is courtesy of Angelina Angelova, who recently reached the summit of Everest. In the video, vast quantities of litter are visible in the South Col, the last camping spot for climbers before they start their ascent to the top. Abandoned equipment such as oxygen tanks, tattered tents, food cans, and other litter are scattered all over. Located at roughly 7,900 metres above sea level, Camp IV is the highest campsite on Earth and serves as the last major stop before climbers attempt to reach the summit. What should be one of the most remarkable places on the planet has instead become a symbol of the challenges facing Mount Everest as climbing numbers continue to rise.

Growing crowds leave behind a growing problem

The latest concerns come after Nepal issued a record 492 climbing permits for the south side of Mount Everest during the spring 2026 season. The situation was further intensified after climbing access from the mountain’s northern side remained restricted by China, pushing more climbers towards the Nepal route.

Experts estimate that between 40 and 50 tonnes of waste may now be present around the South Col area alone. The extreme conditions near the summit often force exhausted climbers to abandon gear in what is known as the “death zone,” where survival takes priority over carrying equipment back down the mountain.

As per reports, the problem has been recognized by authorities and some new policies have been implemented within the framework of the Everest Cleaning Action Plan of 2025-2029.

New rules target garbage left behind at high altitude

Under the new policy, climbers are required to bring back at least two kilograms of waste from areas above Camp II. Officials are also exploring the use of mountain rangers, drones and fixed-rope recovery systems to improve waste collection in dangerous high-altitude zones.

Nevertheless, keeping the peak clean is a highly dangerous process. The job of cleaning the mount is performed by Sherpas in very difficult weather conditions and at high altitudes.

The video caused an immediate reaction of the internet community that criticized the state of the mountain peak.

Social media users call for stricter action

One user wrote, “Camp IV on Mt. Everest sits at 7,900m, the highest campsite on Earth and the last stop before the summit. It looks like a junkyard. Abandoned tents, oxygen bottles, food cans, and torn gear as far as the eye can see. The hardest part of climbing Everest is apparently carrying your garbage back down.”

Another commented, “People should be banned from climbing Everest until this mess is cleared.” A third user added, “give this mount a bit of a rest you know. her koi cherha hua hai”.

Some social media users suggested technological solutions. One post asked, “Has there been any thought given to designing a bot that might be able to get up to camp 4 and mule down garbage?”

Another user criticised what they saw as a broader issue linked to tourism and privilege, writing, “This is what a certain type of privilege looks like. Doing what you want & leaving behind what you think “others” should clean up for you. Everest is over climbed. Once something rare has become just another commodity. This pic, the pics of the frozen dead climbers, etc, too sad.”