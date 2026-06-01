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Home > Education News > DSSSB Recruitment 2026 Registration: Check Eligibility, Application Fee and Selection Process

DSSSB Recruitment 2026 Registration: Check Eligibility, Application Fee and Selection Process

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced a major recruitment drive for 1,979 vacancies across various posts, including Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs).

DSSSB Recruitment 2026
DSSSB Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 17:09 IST

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced a big recruitment plan for 1,979 vacancies across various public jobs, including for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). The online application will open for post-online applications on June 16, 2026, and candidates can apply until July 15, 2026, on official websites. The recruitment notification is likely to generate high traffic, particularly for the teaching aspirants looking for the government jobs in Delhi. In addition to the TGT vacancies, the DSSSB has announced vacancies for other posts under various departments of the Delhi government.

What is the DSSSB Recruitment 2026 application schedule

As per the official notification, registration will open on June 16 and will remain open until July 15, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application before the deadline date to avoid last-minute glitches. Applications can be applied only online. No manual application or offline forms will be accepted.

How many vacancies are there in DSSSB Recruitment 2026

The latest DSSSB recruitment drive has announced a total of 1,979 vacancies. A large number of these vacancies are for trained graduate teachers. It is one of the biggest recruitment drives for teachers announced by the board in the past few months.

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The post-wise vacancy distribution (vacancy per post), reservation categories and departmental allocation are all mentioned in official recruitment notification released by DSSSB.

What is the eligibility criteria for DSSSB TGT and other posts

To apply for the vacancies, candidates need to satisfy the eligibility conditions specified in the detailed advertisement. The eligibility requirements like educational qualifications, age limits and professional qualifications are post-specific.

For most of the teaching posts, the candidates need to fulfil the educational and professional teaching qualifications as per the subject. Candidates need to carefully read and prepare themselves to satisfy the eligibility conditions before submitting their application forms.

What is the DSSSB application fee

The application fee for DSSSB Recruitment 2026 is Rs 100. But women candidates and applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Payment of the application fee must be made through the SBI e-Pay facility only. DSSSB has confirmed that any fee paid through another mode will not be accepted, and the said amount may be forfeited.

How will DSSSB select candidates

The selection process will be mostly based on the performance of the candidate in the examination. DSSSB has also mentioned that score normalisation may be applied where needed. If required, the board will use its normalisation formula to normalise the scores when the examination is conducted in multiple shifts. Where applicable, final merit lists and provisional selections will be prepared based on the normalised scores.

How to apply for DSSSB recruitment 2026

The application link for DSSSB Recruitment 2026 will be live for candidates on June 16th,  to submit their application through the official websites of DSSSB. All concerned candidates should have all necessary documents, certificates and identification details handy for the online application process.

Considering almost 2000 vacancies, a great opportunity is offered for the candidates to take up jobs in Delhi’s government and teaching sector in recruitment 2026. Going with the official notifications, candidates should begin preparing for the computer-based examination.


Also Read: St Stephen’s College Gets First Woman Principal as Susan Elias Takes Charge Amid Delhi University Appointment Row

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DSSSB Recruitment 2026 Registration: Check Eligibility, Application Fee and Selection Process

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