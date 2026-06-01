CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal 2026 to Open Soon: Check Eligibility, Fees, Application Steps and Latest Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education is about to open a portal for Class 12 re-evaluation and verification soon, as the eligible candidates now can request a review of their board examination results. Even though the re-evaluation portal was to be launched on June 1, candidates were still seeing a message stating that the website was under updation. The board said that the verification and re-evaluation window would soon be live.

The post-result scenario is a matter of great interest to candidates, especially after the concerns about the OSM system and answer-sheet availability. Candidates who wish to dispute their marks are waiting for the online application facility to open.

Who can apply for CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation

Not all candidates are eligible to apply for re-examination. Applicants who have already applied for and received photocopies of their scored answer books can request re-evaluation.

CBSE has made the process much more elaborate and well-structured as well as transparent. Instead of demanding a complete re-examination of an answer sheet, the candidate now has to request specific questions on which they do not feel marks have been awarded.

How does the CBSE re-evaluation process work

Students are advised to compare their answers to the official marks scheme issued by the board. After a thorough analysis of the answer book and marks scheme, candidates can lodge objections, with the reasons for objection, to any specific question. The objections will then be considered by the subject specialists who will identify if the marked points need to be altered. Revised marks will then be issued for all the same.

What is the re-evaluation and verification fee for CBSE exams

Students seeking post-result services must pay the fees mentioned in the processing charges for getting the process done. The fee for verification is Rs 500 per answer script. The cost of re-evaluation is Rs 100 per question, which is supposed to be objected. Students are advised to read the answer sheet carefully before objecting to a specific question in re-evaluation to avoid unnecessary charges.

How to apply for CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation

Once the portal opens, students satisfying the eligibility can construct their application online. Here’s how:

Go to official CBSE website

Click on either verification or re-evaluation (depending on the student’s choice) link available on the homepage

Enter the details that are required for logging in

Choose the subject and questions to be re-evaluated

Upload the details and reasons

Make online payment of the required fee.

Submit the application and take a screenshot of the confirmation page for records

How long will the open period for the portal be

The board has notified that the verification and re-evaluation facility will remain open for no less than two days beyond the provision of the last scanned copy of the evaluated answer book to the candidates. The students are advised to keep a tab on the official CBSE portal for the announcement of the launch of the service. The era of waiting is ending for thousands of Class 12 students, and this will be the next step in the CBSE post-result process of 2026.

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